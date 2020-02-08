Spain defeated Japan to seal Fed Cup place

Spain has played the Fed Cup final, while they have conquered an undeniable 3-0 lead over Japan, with Carla Suarez Navarro claiming the winning point in the La Manga Club near Cartagena.

The five-time champions are the first nation to join exempt France, Australia, and the Czech Republic, and host Hungary in the renewed final that takes place in April.

Seven other qualifiers will be resolved later on Saturday to complete the line-up.

Canada was 2-0 behind Switzerland at night, but a stunning victory for 17-year-old world number 185 Leylah Annie Fernandez against world number five Belinda Bencic on Saturday gave them hope.

Spain was leading 2-0 at night and 31-year-old Suarez Navarro wasted little time finishing Japan when she flew 6-1 6-3 to Kurumi Nara on the outside area.

Nara, 137 on the WTA rankings, was a late stand-in when Japan’s No.1 Naomi Osaka did not go to court after her bleak defeat by Sara Sorribes Tormo on Friday.

In the other bands, Slovakia leads Great Britain 2-0, Germany leads 2-0 over Brazil and the United States, with Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams, Latvia leading 2-0.

Romania and Russia merged on Saturday, as did Belgium and Kazakhstan.

The Fed Cup has followed the Davis Cup competition for men by taking on a multinational final in one city, with 12 teams meeting in April at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena.

They are split into four groups of three, with the winners of each group going to the semi-final for the final to decide the 2020 champions.

In addition to trying to raise awareness of the women’s tennis event of the International Tennis Federation, the additional TV revenue means a $ US18 million ($ A27 million) prize fund of which $ 12 million goes to the players and the other $ 6 million goes to the federations.

