Space Channel 5 VR will meet PSVR, Quest and PC later this month

Space Channel 5 VR, the latest entry in the cult hit rhythm action series, will be released on PSVR in a few weeks.

The game’s website confirms that the console version of the game will be released in America on February 25, 2020 for $ 39.99. It will be released on February 26 in Europe and other regions. However, the game’s website still lists the promised versions of Oculus Quest and PC VR as “Coming Soon”.

A new trailer for the game has just been released. It shows us some new environments and characters.

Space Channel 5 VR is the first new game in the series since Space Channel 5: Part 2 [2002]. In the series, you ward off invading aliens by dancing to the beat. The series has built a kind of cult over the past two decades. So it’s great to see the return. The VR game shuffles content from the original title only when you fully embody a character and set the dance itself in motion.

The game includes a story mode as well as an arcade and a trial mode. You can also keep track of how many calories you’ve burned while playing, and there’s even a view mode where you can review the story from a third person’s perspective without playing it.

This calorie counter is particularly interesting because Space Channel 5 VR is one of more and more titles in the VR fitness category. It’s great to see how a game gets its own counter.

