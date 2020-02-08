Soweto and Alexandra underwater as flood warnings are being expanded [video, photos]

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) extended the flood alarm until 11:00 p.m. and warned residents that “in Gauteng, floods from uninterrupted rain showers are still possible for the rest of the day”.

Areas at risk of flooding in Johannesburg

In the first warning messages it was pointed out that floods can be expected until 3 p.m. The SAWS also asks drivers to be vigilant and to avoid the streets if possible.

Flood areas are Alexandra, Bedfordview Benoni, Centurion, Edenvale, Fourways, JHB Central, Kempton Park, Soweto and Klipton.

In addition, all highways N3, M1 and R23 as well as all areas around Jukskei, Hennops and Apies should be avoided.

Warning: 08/02/2020 14h40 TO: 08/02/2020 23h00 In Gauteng (Update) a flood is still possible for the rest of the day due to uninterrupted on and off showers.

– SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

⚠️Warning: ⚠️Please be very vigilant. Avoid the streets today.

Update – extension of times Warning: 08/02/2020 11h20 TO: 08/02/2020 15h00 Heavy rain, which leads to flooding over the city of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, West Rand and Sedibeng from Gauteng.

– SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, the city of Johannesburg’s emergency services are responding to various incidents as residents of Orlando, Kliptown, Alexandra, and Soweto are still stranded.

“Heed all warnings about flooding and flash floods issued by (The South African Weather Service). Take no risk by trying to cross roads, deep transitions, or rivers. Turn around and find an alternative route. “

Emergency administration services of the city of Johannesburg

Alexandra floods





Image via Twitter: @CityofJoburgEMS

Photos and videos shared online show houses and buildings completely under water. In some cases, residents were stranded on the roofs because the emergency personnel cannot reach them.

In addition, the City of Johannesburg Public Security and Johannesburg City Emergency Services teams respond to incidents across the city, and residents can call 011 375 5911 for emergency assistance.

Emergency services also monitor bridges to the south of the city, and city councilor Sara Wissler confirmed that Silver Lane in Mayfield Park “has waned somewhat”. The team notifies updates when the situation changes.





Caption: “Several streets are flooded due to night rain. Drivers are advised to avoid Moroka Nancefield Road between Klipspruit Valley and Mncube. Chris Hani between Klipspruit Valley & Elias Motsoaledi, Tsoene between Kliptown & Dlamini. Officers from JMPD Region D divert traffic. Image via Twitter: @ AsktheChief01

EMS spokeswoman Nana Radebe told Eyewitness News:

“There are a number of areas within the city of Johannesburg that are affected by flooding. We are located in Alexandra, Diepsloot, a part of Soweto, which also includes Braamfischer and Dobsonville. “

Watch: Soweto floods