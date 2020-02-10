South Korea receives the main prize for “Parasite” at Oscars

South Koreans reacted on Monday with joy and stunned disbelief to the historically best picture Oscar for “Parasite”. A film fan suggested that the feat be honored with a holiday.

The film by director Bong Joon-ho – about the widening gap between rich and poor – was the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood’s biggest award and lead to celebrations in South Korea.

Even President Moon Jae-in interfered and said he was overjoyed that South Korean cinema had gained worldwide recognition.

“I am particularly grateful that I show courage and pride to the (Korean) people,” said Moon.

# Parasite director Bong Joon-ho said it was a “great honor” to be nominated for Best Director with Martin Scorsese.

The South Korean film made history by being the first foreign language film to win the main prize at the #Oscars

“I’m very proud of director Bong Joon-ho and the cast and staff.”

“Parasite” won four awards – the best picture, the best director, the best international feature film and the best original screenplay – and contradicted the wisdom that the academy would overlook a subtitled Asian film.

South Korean film fans were overjoyed.

“I’m in tears,” they wrote on Twitter. “I’m so proud of Bong Joon-ho. It’s amazing to hear thank you speeches in Korean.”

Another joked: “Shouldn’t a holiday be declared today?”

Together with a congratulations tweet, US Ambassador Harry Harris published a photo with the appearance of Jjapaguri – an instant noodle dish in “Parasite” that was unusually garnished with loin steak.

“Impressive! Congratulations, Director Bong, Team #Parasite & ROK Cinema!” Harris wrote.

The success of “Parasite” is evident despite the global dominance of the English language in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Actress Sandra Oh, the Canadian-born daughter of South Korean immigrants who was one of the award-winners in Los Angeles, tweeted her congratulations and said: “So proud to be Korean”.

Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece experienced an organic price hike and became the first foreign language film to earn Hollywood’s top prize. https://t.co/dvby5lCV2M

Darcy Paquet, a Seoul-based film critic who wrote the English subtitles for “Parasite,” said, “I’m so happy … that’s not real.”

“I hope that all Korean filmmakers can share and be proud of this moment because it is the tremendous hard work and professionalism of the entire industry that makes a film like” Parasite “possible.”

South Korean filmmaker and scholar Kim So-young, who introduced Bong’s early comedy “Barking Dogs Never Bite” to programmers at the San Sebastian Film Festival in 2000, said the victory was “earned”.

“I’ve been following his work for 20 years and I can safely say that he’s a real artist,” she told AFP.

“I am very happy for him as a comrade in South Korea, because Bong has always been a respected colleague who has always remained a socially conscious, open citizen outside of the film industry.”

Shim Woo-hyun, a 31-year-old film fan in Seoul, said: “I heard the news while eating Tonkatsu in a snack bar and was simply speechless.

“I immediately captured the messages via screen capture and shared them with others via my mobile messenger. I will never forget Tonkatsu today. ”