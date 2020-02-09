South East Melbourne Phoenix captain Mitch Creek is injured in NBL overtime loss for Sydney Kings

South East Melbourne Phoenix is ​​hopeful Captain Mitch Creek has avoided serious knee damage after he had landed late in his extended NBL loss against Sydney Kings.

But if someone should get the right to lead the inaugural NBL season of South East Melbourne from go to whoa, it’s really Captain Mitch Creek.

However, Phoenix could be without inspiring Creek for the last two games of the season after the 27-year-old had dragged his left knee late in the overtime loss to Sydney Kings.

Creek bumped away after the painful hyperextension but returned minutes from the dressing room to cheer on the never-say-that-expansion team at the end of the couch.

Camera icon Mitchell Creek suffered pain after injuring his knee during the loss of South East Melbourne Phoenix to Sydney Kings. Credit: AAP

Phoenix coach Simon Mitchell could not give a time frame for the recovery of Creek, but early indications were that the tent prevented damage to the front cruciate ligament.

“It is clear that they have to follow it at night and do some tests, but the first glance (said the physio’s) is that there is a lot of movement, which is good,” Mitchell said.

“There appeared to be no ACL problems, we hope for the best at Mitch for that.

“He’s a pretty tough kid, maybe he needs two hyperextended knees to keep him off the floor.

“I’m not going to look into a crystal ball, we pay a lot of money to some very professional people who know the body much better than I do and let them make a decision about him.”

Camera icon Jae Sean Tate comes under physical pressure from Mitch Creek. Credit: AAP

WHAT HAPPENED IN TIME?

Two words forced themselves into Mitchell’s mind on Sunday evening.

“S *** luck.”

And how could you blame the Phoenix whisperer after Kings Xavier Cooks and Shaun Bruce earned gifts from the basketball gods over time?

The first, a loose ball that went back to Cook behind the game for the easiest of the dunks.

The second, Bruce defied physics with a killer three from the “top of the backboard” corner.

See incredible is the catch of the NBL and we did.

“The basketball gods just dropped us a deuce, seriously,” Mitchell complained.

CLASSY CASPER

No wonder the multi-millionaire Kings owner sold muzzled parking spaces on Bondi Beach and perhaps an area in the pristine New South Wales Hunter Valley to praise Casper Ware from Melbourne.

Ware stepped in one direction and the other.

He bounced off a screen like a pinball machine and boxed just enough to keep Phoenix’s big men Dane Pineau and Tai Wesley from knocking down an easy offensive rebound.

It didn’t matter that the order was towards the end of the first quarter of a dead rubber in the Melbourne Arena.

Competitive animal Ware knows only one way – “just win”, as the 30-year-old often says at press conferences when asked about his trade.

Forty minutes of basketball later and Ware would do exactly that. Just win.

BURNING BLANKS

If you know it, you know it.

Coach Mitchell knew with five minutes to go in the third quarter that Devondrick Walker was ready after burning all eight field attempts.

It is said that shooting is just as much about repetition and technique as trust, the last thing for Walker is really shattered.

Nobody is responsible for any results, but in a competition as good and tight as all this counts.

.