South Africa flies first, England wins ‘Pink ODI’

South Africa will compete first in the “Pink ODI” with the Wanderers after England won the litter and voted for the bowl on Sunday.

The hosts are 1-0 in the third and final game of the series after the second ODI in Durban, which was abandoned with just over 11 overs, was rained down.

They made a change to the team selected for Kingsmead, and Lungi Ngidi returned in a straight swap with left-wing spinner Bjorn Fortuin to XI, which made its debut on Friday.

Proteas seal the ODI series

England, on the other hand, has spawned a few new faces, especially the fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, who plays his first ODI.

Visitors also opted for two specialized spinners, with Sam Curran and Matt Parkinson in favor of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali – the latter playing his first international since the desire for a sabbatical at the end of last year.

“It’s (The Wanderers) a nice place to hunt, the wicket looks really good,” said English captain Eoin Morgan.

“We have to play extremely well and be disciplined to beat the Proteas. Both teams will try to defend the short line, our plans will be dictated by it. We saw Saqib make his T20 debut in New Zealand and he will play a new ball with Tom Curran and Adil and Moeen come in to treat themselves to some cricket before the show. Amazing to be able to contribute to an amazing thing like Pink Day. Hopefully today is our day. “

Eoin Morgan

Proteas skipper, Quinton de Kock, said he preferred to have a bowl first, citing the nature of the wicket.

“We will look at what we have,” he said.

“It’s a very good wicket, I don’t think it will change over time. We have to beat and defend well. Lungi Ngidi is coming back, more of a seam-friendly wicket. We have to play around with the bowlers. It’s always one great opportunity to get out here in pink. It’s going to be a good day, hopefully the weather won’t come. “

Quinton de Kock

South Africa vs. England teams

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain, week), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (Week), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Joe Denly, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood.