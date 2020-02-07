SoundMagic unveils TWS50 competitors for affordable AirPods

SoundMagic has accepted the first real wireless earphones. And for just £ 79, the TWS50 looks like a bargain.

The buds of the sporting budget have Bluetooth 5.0, 7-hour playback (30 hours with the charging case) and IPX7 rating – which means that they survive a 30-minute immersion in the flat end.

The party piece is the “Dual Listening” mode, in which the left and right earphones can be connected to separate devices. You also get touch-sensitive controls for calls and music.

The case is equipped with an automatic coupling when removing the buds and a power display from 1 to 100, so you know exactly how much juice is left.

(Photo credit: SoundMagic)

SoundMagic was founded in 2005 by acoustic designer Tony Xu and has an impressive record when it comes to affordable buds. The SoundMagic E10s and E11Cs are all five-star performers, while the E11BTs scored four stars in 2019.

SoundMagic assumes that the TWS50s “will bring the same sound and value experience – energetic, stirring and detailed – into the world of real wireless”.

Of course, there’s no shortage of premium real wireless earphones that compete for the spotlight, but if you’re looking for alternatives to Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 or Apple AirPods, the TWS50 is the one for you.

The SoundMagic TWS50s are on sale now and cost £ 79.

MORE:

Best wireless earphones 2020: budget and premium

Best wireless headphones 2020