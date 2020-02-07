SoundMAGIC publishes affordable AirPod competitors in the TWS50

The award-winning headphone brand SoundMAGIC has released a pair of wireless earphones that can keep up with the AirPods of the TWS50

While inexpensive wireless earbuds usually promise good sound for an insignificant sum, they often deliver below-average performance. However, few brands fighting in this area have the reputation that SoundMAGIC has developed.

The TWS50 (£ 79) is the brand’s first pair of true wireless earbuds and they hope to repeat the success of their Breakout E10 in-ear.

The TWS50 offers a similar sound and a similar price-performance ratio as the E10, which offers a beautiful bass sound with details and a lot of gloss in the high-end range at an affordable price.

In terms of design, SoundMAGIC took a slightly different approach, which looks like a marine theme. The charging case looks like a shell with a sliding lid that reveals the pearls (ahem, earphones) inside. There is also a numbered battery indicator that shows how much charge is left.

The specification list is up to date and includes Bluetooth 5.0, 30 hours of playback – the earphones are charged for seven hours – and dual listening, meaning you can listen to each earphone individually. Their IPX7 rating makes them a good choice for fitness wearers and they are compatible with the AAC codec.

The TWS50 use touch controls, the structured surface of which makes it easy to find these controls. It also emphasizes his fitness intentions with a grippy feel that is more resistant to sweaty hands. The accessories include small to large earpieces that are shaped so that they “fit perfectly in the ear”.

The SoundMAGIC TWS50 is available now from Amazon UK and hi-fi headphones for just £ 79.

