Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins fight for the exciting new series “Survive” [Trailer]

Quibi comes this April with tons of original content that they call “movies in chapters”. Each chapter is 10 minutes or less.

One of the most exciting is “To survive”, a new series of Mark Pellington, Director of The Mothman Prophecies.

In “Survive”, “When Jane’s (Sophie Turner) Airplane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain, she has to save herself from the rubble and fight for her life next to Paul (Corey Hawkins), the only survivor left. Together they embark on a terrible journey out of the wilderness and fight brutal conditions and personal trauma. “

Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar have adapted the novel “SURVIVE”, which looks absolutely exciting …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmIVtF9JdCQ (/ embed)