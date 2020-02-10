Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins fight for the exciting new series “Survive” [Trailer]

Chris Brito
Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins fight for the exciting new series

Quibi comes this April with tons of original content that they call “movies in chapters”. Each chapter is 10 minutes or less.

One of the most exciting is “To survive”, a new series of Mark Pellington, Director of The Mothman Prophecies.

In “Survive”, “When Jane’s (Sophie Turner) Airplane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain, she has to save herself from the rubble and fight for her life next to Paul (Corey Hawkins), the only survivor left. Together they embark on a terrible journey out of the wilderness and fight brutal conditions and personal trauma. “

Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar have adapted the novel “SURVIVE”, which looks absolutely exciting …

