Sony paid $ 229 million for the purchase of Insomniac Games in 2019

Last year, Sony acquired Interactive Entertainment Insomniac Games, the developer of highly acclaimed and commercially successful games for VR and non-VR formats.

Some of her standout non-VR games include Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4, the Ratchet & Clank series, and the Spyro the Dragon series for PlayStation 1. All of the studio’s VR work was just for Facebook’s Oculus platform like Stormland , The Unspoken and Edge of Nowhere.

We didn’t know what the price was, but recently it was announced in a U.S. stock exchange regulator that Sony paid $ 229 million for the acquisition and most of it was paid in full in cash. The message quoted by ZhugeEX on Twitter states:

“The consideration for this acquisition of $ 24,895 million ($ 229 million) was primarily paid in cash. The amount may be adjusted until the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 based on Insomniac Games’ financial statements. With this acquisition, Insomniac Games has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony. “

The file further states that Sony has acquired $ 165 million of goodwill and $ 62 million of intangible assets.

This is frankly one of the least surprising accomplishments in the recent past as they have long been working with Sony on exclusive titles for various franchise companies. A developer like Insomniac will increase the potential of PSVR enormously in the future.

There is no news on what Insomniac is working on next, but we’ll report back as soon as we find out. Let us know what you think about the news on the Internet Comments below!