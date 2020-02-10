Sony gets out of MWC and launches new cell phones on YouTube

This year’s Mobile World Congress will be the least eventful year given the speed with which major manufacturers are saying goodbye to the show.

Sony, the youngest well-known mobile phone company, has withdrawn from the annual fair and expressed fears about the spread of the corona virus.

The Japanese giant joins LG, Ericsson, Nvidia, Amazon, and others who have dropped out, while Samsung severely limits its appearance.

Sony continues to plan to release its phones, likely the Xperia 5 Plus, on YouTube on February 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.CET.

In a Monday press release, Sony said, “Sony has followed developments closely following the outbreak of the novel corona virus, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization on January 30, 2020.

“Because we attach great importance to the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we made the difficult decision to withdraw from the exhibition and participation in MWC 2020 in Barcelona, ​​Spain.”

Given growing concerns about the spread of the virus, Sony is unlikely to be the last major company to withdraw from the market. Last week, the GSMA organizers announced new guidelines for participants, including the recommendation that no handshake be allowed during the Barcelona meeting.

In a previous week’s announcement, the group announced that the GSMA was “building on its existing plans to protect the health of our attendees, customers, and employees at MWC Barcelona. GSMA colleagues around the world are resolutely taking steps to curb and reduce the spread of the virus. These measures include following the advice of WHO and other health authorities, respecting travel restrictions, arriving early in Spain to allow time for self-quarantine, and ensuring access to masks. “

