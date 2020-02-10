Sony and Amazon withdraw MWC due to fears of corona virus

Sony and Amazon have withdrawn from the Mobile World Congress due to concerns about the corona virus. They’re not the first either – some other tech companies have already withdrawn from the show or cut back on their plans.

Instead of a press conference in Barcelona, ​​Sony will publish its announcements on its official Xperia YouTube channel. So this is the right place for new Sony phones, possibly also for the Xperia 5 Plus.

“Because we attach great importance to the safety and well-being of our customers, partners, media and employees, we made the difficult decision to withdraw from the exhibition and participation in MWC 2020 in Barcelona, ​​Spain,” said Sony on his website.

Amazon has not announced any contingency plans. A statement to TechCrunch said: “Due to the outbreak and ongoing concern about novel corona viruses, Amazon will withdraw from attending Mobile World Congress 2020.”

Amazon is not typically represented on MWC, but Sony is often one of the most active exhibitors who use the show to launch some of its biggest phones of the year.

LG recently announced that it is withdrawing from both MWC and Pro-AV Event ISE. TCL has canceled its press conference at MWC but will continue to attend, while Chinese companies Xiaomi and ZTE have also cut back on their plans.

But the GSMA – organized by MWC – insists that the show go on. A statement was released at the weekend announcing further measures to minimize the risk of infection. This includes the ban on all visitors from the Chinese province of Hubei, where the coronavirus comes from, the mandatory proof that participants who have visited China have not been in China for at least 14 days, temperature checks and self-certification.

This is in addition to the existing measures, which include increased cleaning and disinfection as well as increased medical support.

There were more than 40,000 cases of corona virus worldwide, most of them in China, where the virus killed over 900 people. MWC starts two weeks today in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

