Sony and Amazon are out]NVIDIA The first American company to withdraw from MWC can follow Sony

Several companies have decided to skip MWC because of the fear of Coronavirus, and NVIDIA has just joined that list. NVIDIA is actually the first American company to have announced that it will miss MWC, at least the first large American company.

NVIDIA is not the first company to withdraw from MWC because of the fear of Coronavirus

NVIDIA therefore follows the leadership of Ericsson and LG, both of whom have announced that they will skip MWC because of the fear of Coronavirus. ZTE has also reduced its presence by canceling its press conference. However, unlike Ericsson and LG, ZTE will still have a position at MWC 2020.

It is also worth noting that Huawei is also taking a few steps. The company will still be present at MWC, but will quarantine its executives, presenters, and service personnel from China outside the country for at least 14 days. In case you were wondering, the incubation time for Coronavirus is 14 days.

NVIDIA is said to have a huge presence at MWC. The company was a major sponsor of the event and planned to organize 10 sessions and round table discussions on artificial intelligence (AI). It was also planned to organize an ‘AI Edge Innovation Center’.

Sony is expected to announce something similar soon

If you thought NVIDIA is the last company to withdraw, you are wrong. Sony is expected to announce the same soon, a well-known tipster suggests.

Roland Quandt has announced via his Twitter handle that Sony also supports MWC. He says the company will reschedule its launch event, but it will be an online only event.

Sony has still not confirmed this news, but is expected to do so during the day. We will update this article as soon as that happens. Roland Quandt is usually perfect when it comes to information that he shares, and we doubt that he would share something like this if it is not correct.

Coronavirus became a major threat to people’s lives, both in China and abroad. The virus comes from China and it has caused the most damage to date.

China is trying to prevent the virus from spreading, like many other companies around the world. It is not really surprising that different companies decided to cancel their MWC visit.

Coronavirus threat is real and companies do not want to take risks. They do not want to risk their employees and other people visiting the exhibition.

However, GSMA has confirmed that MWC will continue as planned. The organization has announced that additional security measures will be taken, but the show will continue as planned.

It remains to be seen who else will stop with MWC before it starts, at NVIDIA, LG, Ericsson and so on.

UPDATING: Sony has officially confirmed the news.

UPDATE 2: Amazon has also confirmed that it is withdrawing from MWC 2020.