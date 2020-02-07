Sonos Beam vs Playbar vs Playbase: which is the best?

There are three Sonos sound bars in the company’s multi-room family, the Sonos Beam, Sonos Playbar and Sonos Playbase sound bars, each of which offer something different.

The trio’s latest model, the Sonos Beam, is significantly smaller and cheaper than the other Sonos TV speakers, but offers the same streaming and multiroom functions, as well as the significant improvements in voice control and an HDMI connection. However, this doesn’t mean that the Playbar Soundbar or Playbase Soundbase are out of date – far from it.

You might be careful if you put a Sonos product in cash as the company recently made headlines about its plans to discontinue software updates for older products in May 2020. The good news is that these plans will not affect buyers of the Beam, Playbar or Playbase.

The company is also suing Google for using technology developed by Sonos that enables smart speakers to play music wirelessly in different rooms. How will that affect you? At the moment it won’t. In the future, however, there is a possibility that Google will take over the voice control of Google Assistant from Sonos products.

Which Sonos soundbar is best for you? Which one offers the most for your money and what are the differences between them? Read on to thoroughly compare prices, features, specifications, dimensions, sound quality and more.

Build and design

The Beam is by far the smallest of the Sonos TV speakers. With a width of 65 cm, a depth of 10 cm and a height of 7 cm, you can easily find a place under or in front of your TV.

With a weight of only 2.8 kg, the Beam puts less strain on your wall if you also choose wall mounting.

The beam is not only smaller and lighter, but also looks prettier than its bigger brothers.

Minimalist styling is the name of the game again, but the elongated pill shape and the mesh wrap of the small speaker combine to make something that looks a bit more elegant and stylish.

The Playbar is probably the least attractive of the three devices, as its angular design looks a bit dated compared to the rounded panels of the newer siblings.

It is also an awkward design in many ways. With a width of 90 cm and a weight of 5.4 kg, it is large and heavy. It’s about the width of a 43-inch TV, and wall brackets need to be pretty sure of how thick the wall and fittings are. The official Playbar wall mount (£ 39 / $ 39) is cheaper than the Beam’s (£ 59 / $ 59), while some buyers have found that they don’t need a mount at all.

If the playbar is not mounted on the wall, its shape becomes even more difficult. The device’s silicone feet are on the back of a wall. This orientation makes the playbar less high and therefore less likely to hinder a television behind it.

And even if it blocks your TV’s IR receiver, a built-in repeater ensures that commands from your remote control pass through. The problem is that in this orientation, the Playbar drivers mostly shoot up, which results in a sound that is large but not direct enough.

To get the best possible sound from the playbar, you need to put it on its edge. Doing so may block your TV screen.

If you have no intention of wall mounting, it is obvious to buy the Playbase. As the name suggests, this is more of a sound base than a sound bar. This means that it should support a television. Some TVs with feet on both ends span him quite a bit.

This is made possible by the size of the Playbase. With a height of only 5.8 cm, it is much wider and deeper and gives the impression of a design in which the function comes before the form. It’s solidly built, and the precisely machined holes that cover the device for maximum air regulation are pretty cool.

The three speakers are available in black or white and the Beam has capacitive touch controls on the top, just like the Playbase. The Playbar is the oldest in the series and comes with older style physical buttons.

characteristics

The main features of Sonos products are independent of which of these Sonos sound bars you buy.

Support for virtually any music streaming service under the sun, the ability to work with other Sonos speakers in a multi-room configuration, and the option to add two corporate music speakers (Play: 1, One, Play: 3) or Play: 5) Everyone is here as surround and / or sub for extra bass.

The differences in the three products are mainly due to the different ages. Although the Beam is the cheapest of the three, it offers the most functions. The most important addition is voice control with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well as some Apple Siri commands via an iPhone or iPad.

Unlike the Playbar and Playbase, which require an optical connection to receive sound from your TV, the Beam uses HDMI ARC (there is also an optical adapter).

The practical differences are minimal, but an additional level of collaboration between speakers and (HDMI CEC compatible) TV is added, especially in voice control.

Turning on your TV with Alexa is sometimes very useful, and you can introduce deeper integration (playing certain shows by voice command) by adding a Fire TV device.

You can add Alexa to the Playbar or Playbase (or any Sonos speaker) by adding an Amazon Echo device like the Echo Dot to your network. However, this is nowhere near as neat or functional.

Both the Beam and the Playbase support AirPlay 2 and enable the creation of multi-room systems with loudspeakers from several brands. Thanks to AirPlay 2, you can now enjoy a Sonos Beam in the lounge, an Apple HomePod in the kitchen and a Naim Mu-so Qb 2 in the bedroom with the same music.

Unfortunately, the Playbar as the oldest of the three devices (it is now over five years old) is never supported by AirPlay 2. That could be an important consideration for some.

Audio format support is the same for all three products. They consider Dolby Digital 5.1 to be the best TV audio option available, regardless of which one you choose. You need to look elsewhere for a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

No Sonos product now supports high-definition audio, and there are no indications that this will change soon. If hi-res are important, you have to buy something else.

sound

The different shapes and sizes of these three speakers lead to major differences in the number, type and arrangement of the drivers.

Not surprisingly, the Beam has the fewest drivers due to its relatively small size with a tweeter and four full-range elliptical woofers that work with three passive bass radiators.

The larger playbar has nine individually amplified drivers: three tweeters and six midrange drivers. The Playbase has the same number of tweeters and midrange speakers as the Playbar, but also has a separately amplified, innovative S-shaped woofer for the bass frequencies.

Given these differences in drivers, it’s impressive that a clear Sonos Sonic signature runs through the palette. It is clear and balanced, with a good sense of rhythm, lots of punch and a natural midrange. The presentation of Sonos products offers authenticity that many competitors find difficult to achieve.

Although the core audio has strong family characteristics, there are undeniable differences between the presentations of these three Sonos TV speakers.

The Beam sounds extraordinarily spacious and heavy for a device of its size, extends right over the front of a small to medium-sized room, and delivers bass with a depth and authority that is completely unexpected – just like the volume it can produce.

The playbar is all around weightier, more extensive and more decisive. It gets louder and fills even the largest rooms.

It is not surprising that this is a bass response that is above that of the beam, but that it goes deeper than the Playbase is unexpected.

However, a slight artificiality at the bottom of the playbar indicates that it has to work hard to compensate for the comparatively low physical volume level.

Even if the Playbase doesn’t go as deep as you might expect, the integration, tonality and naturalness of the bass frequencies is impressive. The sound spectrum creates a connection that the two sound bars cannot achieve.

But unlike its siblings, the Playbase has an Achilles heel: bright, hissing highs. The top end is really too aggressive, too often fluctuates from gloss to sharpness and shows irritation over time.

This is a problem that is present in the beam but is far less common and is not a problem with the playbar at all. As a result, the Playbase is in some ways the most powerful of the three devices, but it offers the most unpleasant listening pleasure in the long run.

judgment

The choice between Playbar and Playbase largely depends on your needs. If you attach your TV to a wall bracket, the playbar makes more sense for both. If your TV is on a stand, place it on a play base instead.

The Playbase is the weak link when it comes to sound, whereby the highs spoil the otherwise impressive presentation. On the other hand, the playbar is a physically cumbersome and rather cumbersome affair, and its design and range of functions begin to show its age. Missing AirPlay 2 will be a deal breaker for some.

All in all, the Sonos Beam is the first choice. In some ways, it is obviously less sonorous than its larger, more expensive siblings, but its performance is truly exceptional given its size and price. In addition, the compact dimensions make it easier to find the space and the expanded functions, especially the voice control, make it particularly convincing.

The playbar should still be considered by those with very large rooms, and the playbase remains the right choice for certain setups, but for most people and most rooms, the Beam is the best Sonos soundbar solution.

