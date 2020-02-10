Sondland and Vindman were both planning to leave – but Trump pushed them out early to humiliate them: CNN – Raw Story

California Gov. Gavin Newsom beat President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers during an appearance on “The View”.

The Democratic governor boosted his reputation against Trump’s policies and protecting the groups attacked by the president, and promised not to let go of his principles.

“Hey, I’m not going to be Lindsey Graham,” Newsom said. “I’m going to stand on principle. I’m going to fight for our unfavorable populations, fight for women’s rights, for the environment, for my children and grandchildren. We’re going against a bully, we’re not going to do it to capitulate. We’re going to do the damned thing We do not try to place a crowbar in the front wheel of his agenda, but at the same time, we, our people, will turn our backs and he must know that. Again, we win, we don’t lose. “