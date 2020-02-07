SONA 2020: Ramaphosa faces his “Rubicon moment”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing his Rubicon moment when he delivers his fourth speech on the state of the nation next Thursday, February 13, opposition leader John Steenhuisen said on Friday.

The provisional leader of the Democratic Alliance said Ramaphosa had to decide whether to continue the impracticable policies of his ruling African National Congress or to follow sharp warnings from his own finance minister, Tito Mboweni, in January about an economy heading toward the abyss.

Mboweni warned last month: “If you can’t carry out any deep structural economic reforms, the game is over!”

Three decades after FW de Klerk’s Rubicon speech

In a newsletter, Steenhuisen pointed out that Ramaphosa’s speech 30 years after South Africa’s last white president, FW de Klerk, lifted the ANC and other liberation movements in his so-called Rubicon speech, marking the end of the apartheid era and dawn for democracy.

He said the transition took great courage from De Klerk and South Africa’s first black president, anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, but three decades later, economic freedom had not followed political liberation.

“Instead, the number of unemployed rose from 3.7 million at the time to 10.3 million now. This is a major national crisis, and it will be much worse if Eskom follows South African Airways into a death spiral that is ravaged by a corrupt, inept state, ”said Steenhuisen.

“Our economy is on the verge of collapse.”

Looting, bailouts and mismanagement

He said looting, bailouts, and mismanagement had driven government debt out of control, but the government continued to spend nearly R1 billion more a day than it deserved.

“So it targets people’s property, pensions, and income, and causes more capital and skills to flee our shores. We’re in a low-growth, high-debt trap, and the situation has become highly flammable.” said the prosecutor.

Eskom PIC rescue operation

The main opposition is vehemently opposed to a proposal by the Congress of South African Unions (Cosatu) to use state employee pension funds managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to reduce Eskom’s debt by R250 billion ,

Ramaphosa and the Minister for Public Enterprise, Pravin Gordhan, have reportedly been positive about this idea.

But the DA says the plan would mean that pensioners “never see their money again” in the public service.

Mantase’s “crazy bad idea”

Steenhuisen wrote that it was also a “crazy, bad idea” by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe that the country needed a new state-owned electricity company.

“South Africa needs an open and competitive energy market where anyone who can produce energy can do it and sell it to anyone who wants to buy it at an agreed price,” he said.

Ramaphosa has to turn the tide

He said it was time for Ramaphosa to stop adhering to the ANC’s rules on economic control and hit a “reset” button to create a social market economy in which businesses and consumers, not the state , decide what they produce and what they do purchase.

“When it granted De Klerk and Mandela in 1990, it is now President Cyril Ramaphosa,” said Steenhuisen.

– African News Agency (ANA), editor of Stella Mapenzauswa