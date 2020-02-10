Solar Orbiter starts in a mission to reveal the secrets of the sun – Raw Story

The American-European Solar Orbiter probe launches from Florida on Sunday evening on a journey to deepen our understanding of the sun and how it forms the space weather that influences technology on Earth.

The mission, a collaboration between ESA (the European Space Agency) and NASA, is scheduled to depart from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 11:03 PM (Monday 0403 GMT) and could last up to nine years or even beyond.

Scientists say the vessel is expected to provide unprecedented insights into the atmosphere of the sun, its winds and its magnetic fields, including how it forms the heliosphere, the huge strip of space that our system encompasses.

By traveling out of the ecliptic plane – the belt of space roughly aligned with the equator of the sun, turning the planets around – it will also gather the very first images of the unknown polar regions of our star.

Based on the gravity of the Earth and Venus, Solar Orbiter winds itself into a bird’s eye view of the poles of the sun and is the first probe to capture images of the hard-to-reach area.

“It’s becoming terra incognita,” was quoted by Daniel Muller, ESA project scientist for the mission in the Netherlands, on the NASA website. “This is really exploratory science.”

The satellite is set to a maximum speed of 245,000 kilometers per hour (150,000 mph) before settling in orbit around the sun.

– Space Weather –

Ten ultramodern instruments on board will record countless observations to help scientists find clues about what drives solar winds and flares.

These emit billions of highly charged particles that affect the earth and produce the spectacular northern lights. But they can also disrupt radar systems and radio networks and even render satellites unusable.

The biggest sunstorm at record altitude hit North America in September 1859, with a large part of the continent’s telegraph network being switched off and the sky flooded into a northern light visible far into the Caribbean.

“Society relies more and more on what’s going on in space, and that’s why we’re more dependent on what the sun does,” says Etienne Pariat, researcher at the CNRS observatory in Paris.

“Imagine that only half of our satellites were destroyed,” added Matthieu Berthomier, a researcher at the Paris-based Plasma Physics Laboratory. “It would be a disaster for humanity.”

– Titanium heat shield –

The probe approach comes every six months, when Solar Orbiter is closer to the sun than Mercury, only 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) away.

With a custom designed titanium heat shield, it is designed to withstand temperatures up to 500 Celsius (930 Fahrenheit). The heat-resistant structure is covered with a thin, black layer of calcium phosphate, a charcoal-like powder that is similar to pigments used in prehistoric cave paintings.

The shield protects the instruments against extreme particle radiation emitted by solar explosions.

All but one of the spacecraft’s telescopes will peep through holes in the heat shield that open and close in a carefully orchestrated dance, while other instruments work behind the shield’s shadow.

Like the earth, the poles of the sun are extremely different from the rest of the body. It is covered with coronal holes, cooler parts where fast-flowing solar wind occurs.

Scientists believe that this region can be the key to understanding what drives its magnetic activity.

Every 11 years the poles of the sun turn around: north becomes south and vice versa. The activity of the sun increases just before this event, sending powerful bursts of solar material into space.

Solar Orbiter will observe the surface as it explodes and record measurements as the material passes the spacecraft.

The only spacecraft that previously flew over the sun’s poles was another joint ESA / NASA venture, the Ulysses, launched in 1990. But it didn’t get any closer to the sun than the earth is.

“You can’t get much closer than Solar Orbiter goes and still look at the sun,” said ESA’s Muller.

The mission will be managed from the European Space Operations Center in Darmstadt, Germany.

After the launch, the team will test for three months to check if the systems are working properly before the in-situ instruments are used.

The remote sensing tools are activated by Solar Orbiter’s first approach to the sun, in November 2021.