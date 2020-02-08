SoftBank Vision Fund 2 is likely to miss its $ 108 billion target

SoftBank has driven its portfolio companies towards profitability

OYO could not see the high returns promised by SoftBank, Mubadala says

WeWork debacle left SoftBank with a loss of $ 4.7 billion

The attempt by the coworking start-up WeWork to go public has hit SoftBank hardest. Not only did SoftBank take control of the company that was going to run out of cash, expectations of $ 108 billion to increase Vision Fund II also appear to be falling apart.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, SoftBank may only be able to raise half of the $ 108 billion it wants, with almost all of its capital coming from its own pocket. The report found that smaller investors like Taiwanese and Japanese insurers, Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered are unlikely to invest this year.

However, SoftBank found that it can still attract debt and expects money from some companies. In addition, the spokesman added: “Other investors continue to evaluate potential future commitments.”

Softbank’s largest investors, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in Saudi Arabia, and the Mubadala Investment Co sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi have also started to increase the influence of the investor. Both investors have informed SoftBank that, according to sources, any money they put into Fund II must come from Fund I as a profit. SoftBank Vision Fund I posted a reported profit of approximately $ 10 billion.

According to the WSJ report, Mubadala SoftBank doesn’t want to let them down, but doesn’t want to invest that much again. Mubadala boss Khaldoon Al Mubarak reportedly said that the SoftBank Vision Fund’s first approach takes more time to develop. In the meantime, Mubadala wants to watch the technology landscape closely before committing to a new fund.

The United Arab Emirates investment company, Mubadala, has analyzed Vision Fund I investments, including OYO Hotels and Homes, based in India.

A knowledgeable person informed WSJ that Mubadala felt that OYO Hotels and Homes had grown too aggressively, and the analysis revealed that the company was unlikely to generate high returns, as promised by SoftBanks chief Masayoshi Son.

The WeWork debacle made investors skeptical of SoftBank’s investment strategies and pace of investment. With WeWork’s IPO at SoftBank costing $ 4.7 billion, investors have also wondered if SoftBank’s portfolio includes other such companies.

To ensure that other investments do not follow WeWork’s path, SoftBank has urged companies to cut costs and improve profitability. To meet SoftBank’s demand, the portfolio companies WeWork, Oyo Hotels & Homes, Uber, the food company Rappi and the car leasing company Fair recently fired their employees to limit losses.

The WSJ report also noted that “Vision Fund had problems and Mr. Son’s strategy of making large investments to grow growth did not produce big winners.” The report also noted that SoftBank was in a few Minutes to make decisions about billion dollar investments. instead of putting months of research into it.

With Vision Fund II not reaching its $ 108 billion goal, SoftBank may also need to cut its 500-strong workforce. Several executives have reportedly left SoftBank while others have moved from their London headquarters to Abu Dhabi.

According to the WSJ report, SoftBank also had talks about one-off investment deals with investors. This allows investors to have a say in how their money is spent. This shift from a long-term focus to large mutual funds has also reportedly led to disagreements between SoftBank’s chief executive son and vision fund manager Rajeev Misra. However, SoftBank contested such a disagreement.

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling.