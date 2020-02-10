SoftBank, Mahindra Electric, and May Ink partner to drive EV solutions

This could give SoftBank a minority stake in Mahindra Electric

Mahindra Electric has been looking for investors and other strategic partnerships

Mahindra is also keen to localize the production of electric vehicles

The Japanese multinational conglomerate SoftBank is reportedly in preliminary talks with Indian mobility giant Mahindra Electric to formulate a strategic partnership. The alliance could also include SoftBank’s acquisition of a minority stake in Mahindra Electric.

According to a Business Standard report, the relationship between SoftBank and Mahindra Electric is still uncertain. The report adds that Mahindra speaks to a wide range of potential investors. These investors also include actors who can support Mahindra in the development of electric vehicles, drive trains, chargers and other mobility solutions.

However, SoftBank can help Mahindra Electric advance its EV solutions. SoftBank has a mobility subsidiary, SB Energy Corp, that combines renewable energy with EV battery cells.

Last month, Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu told CNBC that the company was looking for a strategic partner or a private equity investor to expand its business. Babu added: “Mahindra Electric is an independent company in the Mahindra Group. Mahindra and Mahindra is currently the main investor in Mahindra Electric and will continue to be. “

Babu also noted that Mahindra Electric offers complete mobility solutions and does not want to limit itself to the manufacture of electric vehicles. Mahindra Electric is currently working on an electric tricycle Treo, batteries, motors and a mobility solution platform from Nemo.

At SoftBank, the focus was on electric vehicles in India. The company has also invested in Ola’s EV business, Ola Electric Mobility, and valued the company at $ 1 billion.

Mahindra is also aiming to localize the production of electric vehicles in India using parts made in India. However, battery cells are not part of this localization drive. In order to simplify the localization of electric vehicles, Mahindra INR 250 Cr has invested in its production unit in Bengaluru, which produces motors, chargers and batteries.

Mahindra is also building its R&D department on 14 acres near Bengaluru Airport. The company has invested INR 500 Cr in the unit, which is used, among other things, to manufacture high-voltage batteries and high-performance starter motors for electric vehicles. The research and development department will be operational by the end of this year.

Mahindra Electric also plans to export its EV drives to the South Korean and European markets from 2020. To this end, the company has partnered with SsangYong Motor in South Korea but is looking for ways to partner in Europe.

author

As a new journalist, Kritti continues to research the real world. She currently works as a journalist at Inc42 and likes the art of multimedia storytelling. Reach her on (email protected)