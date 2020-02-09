So check out the 92nd Academy Awards

The Oscars 2020 are almost there. The biggest names in cinema all hope to win some of the biggest awards in the industry in a huge global event. Our guide shows you how to see the awards on any device, no matter where you are.

1917 and his cast and crew appear to be favorites in most categories, with Sam Mendes likely to receive the Best Director Award. However, there are a lot of close competitions with greats like “The Joker”, “Parasite” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

Oscars 2020 UK time and US time

The 92nd Academy Awards take place in California at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

For spectators in the UK, the ceremony begins on Monday February 10th at 1 a.m.

The ceremony will air in the United States on Sunday, February 9, at 5:00 p.m. (PT) and 8:00 p.m. (E).

So watch the Oscars 2020 online wherever you are

In the United Kingdom Sky customers can stream the awards via the Sky Go app. Simply log in with your Sky ID.

Sky customers can stream the awards via the Sky Go app. Simply log in with your Sky ID. In the USA , Viewers with subscriptions to Hulu, Live TV and AT & T Now can stream the award ceremony via ABC.com or the ABC app. However, viewers must prove that they have a corresponding subscription. Please inquire with your provider whether you are there.

, Viewers with subscriptions to Hulu, Live TV and AT & T Now can stream the award ceremony via ABC.com or the ABC app. However, viewers must prove that they have a corresponding subscription. Please inquire with your provider whether you are there. For everywhere elseIf you’re not sure if you can use these streaming options in your area, a VPN may be the best solution. This is because access to normal network coverage may be blocked, usually for rights reasons. VPNs encrypt and anonymize your data and allow you to act as if you were watching from your home country. So they are not only useful for entertainment purposes. We tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs. For more information, see our best VPNs guide. Or find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table. We have found three good VPN offers to help you get started. In our tests, they usually provided cheap VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down in our VPN tests to select the top 4.

Oscars 2020 UK television station

The ceremony can be followed live on a brand new Sky Channel – Sky Cinema Oscars.

With Sky Entertainment channels, you get Sky Cinema at a great price. Get access to a huge entertainment library for a month for just £ 3.99.

Preview of Oscars 2020

So who’s going to win? Here’s a quick breakdown of each category, telling you who the critics expect to take the Oscar home with.

Best picture nominations: 1917, Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage History, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, Ford vs. Ferrari

In 1917, the favorite seems to be winning the biggest prize and winning the best picture. Sam Mendes’ stylistic thriller from World War I thrilled audiences and critics alike, and Mendes himself is no stranger to the season’s success. In 1917, BAFTA won Best Film last weekend.

Parasite is an outsider that many rely on to achieve a surprise victory. It has also received a BAFTA award and the title of “Best Film Not in English”.

Best director nominated: Bong Joon-ho (parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (The Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Again, Sam Mendes seems to be the favorite and has got the equivalent BAFTA, but parasite director Bong Joon-ho could have an outside chance. Really, there is an argument for each of the nominees here, though The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood were considered slightly indulgent works by their respective directors.

Best Actor Nominated: Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (The Joker), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Fame), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

It’s hard to see Joaquin Phoenix win the best actor award. Again he got the equivalent from the BAFTAs and then made a remarkable speech to make the film industry more inclusive.

Nominated actresses: Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Renee Zellweger (Judy), Scarlett Johansson (marriage story), Charlize Theron (bomb), Saoirse Ronan (little women).

Under some big names in this lineup, Zellweger has recently won many awards for the best actresses. She did it again at the weekend, got BAFTA and must therefore be the favorite here. Saoirse Ronan has been nominated twice for the same award in recent years, with outstanding achievements in Brooklyn and Lady Bird. She will hope to have one more this year, but is probably an outsider.

