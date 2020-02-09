Snowmobile crash leaves 1 dead in Montcalm Co

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Troopers investigate after a snowmobile has crashed along the shores of a lake in Montcalm County and left the 24-year-old male driver dead.

Post from Michigan State Police Lakeview responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday night to Duck Lake, near Waterview Way, to a snowmobile accident that became fatal.

A 24-year-old man from Crystal, Michigan, who is not mentioned by the authorities at the moment, drove over the ice on Duck Lake as it crashed along the shore of an island on the west side of the lake. He was declared dead on the spot.

MSP continues to investigate this crash.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d5810.296668834098!2d-84.88223400076212!3d43.269268128247944!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x882276ea0b3cb867%3A0x6e4b8b6c3f52b053!2sDuck%20Lake!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1581244300498!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="100%" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

