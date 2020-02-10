Snow problem for the Japanese ice sculpture festival – Raw Story

Every year tens of thousands of tourists go to the snow festival in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo, attracted by some 200 large but complex ice sculptures.

But this year there is a problem: no snow.

With high temperatures that put festivalgoers on climate change, organizers were forced to ride in powder from distant cities for their distinctive sculptures in an unheard of ice crisis.

“This lack of snow is unprecedented,” said Yumato Sato, an official in charge of organizing the snow festival, who normally uses 30,000 tons of stuff for sculptures ranging from anime characters to famous racehorses.

“We had to bring snow from places we had never been before,” such as Niseko, a city about 60 kilometers from Sapporo, famous for its skiing, he said.

Adding the problem was the need for pristine snow, perfect for sculpting.

“The snow must be free of dirt, otherwise the sculptures may fall apart,” he said.

“We have hardly succeeded in scraping enough snow.”

Record low snowfall in Japan this year has also forced many ski resorts to close their slopes. According to Weathernews, a quarter of the 400 resorts investigated could not operate.

There was a domino effect on one of the main attractions of the snow festival – a 100-meter long, 10-meter-high slide – that needed to be reduced.

– “Once before I die” –

Snowfall in Sapporo was less than half the annual average, according to the local observatory of the Japan Meterological Agency. High temperatures melted the snow in mid-December and the mercury is expected to remain above average.

This posed a major challenge for the 125 local self-defense troops who carefully construct the sculptures that can be up to 15 meters high each year, according to commander-colonel Minoru Suzuki.

“Due to the record-warm weather this year, we didn’t have much snow and the snow contained more water, making the images melt easily,” Suzuki told AFP.

His troops spent about 100 days planning and building a 15-meter-long, 20-meter-wide statue to the palace in Lazienki Park in Warsaw to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Japanese-Polish diplomatic relations in 2019.

“We had to keep repairing the image, so we struggled. It was hard to attach parts because it was so hot, “he added.

The festival has been around for 70 years and is an important tourist magnet that attracted 2.7 million visitors last year.

Sunao Kinoshita, a 75-year-old who had traveled from Osaka, said he “had to see it once before I die.”

“North Japanese cities organize snow festivals every year. It would be a shame if such events ended “because of global warming,” he said.

A regular festival visitor from the region also blamed the greenhouse effect. “I was afraid the climate was different this year,” Ayaka Muto, 31, told AFP.

“We usually have more snow. I think it’s weird. I feel like the earth is warming up, “Muto added.

– “Serious and a disaster” –

The main theme of this year’s festival, which runs until 11 February, is the ethnic Ainu minority in Hokkaido, as the first national Ainu-themed museum, nicknamed Upopoy or “singing together” in the Ainu language, will be in April opened.

“We’ve never had images with such powerful Ainu features,” Sato said.

In one image was a giant Blakiston owl spreading its wings and watching over museum sculptures and a ship. The owl is considered a god in Ainu culture.

Another image was based on the Ainu myth of a thunder god and a forest princess.

And some turn to the nature gods of the Japanese Shinto religion to pray for more snow.

In mid-January, a ski resort in the western Hyogo Prefecture invited a Shinto priest to hold a ceremony to ask the gods for snow, as did the organizers of the Yamagata Snow Festival in Northern Japan.

“It’s not that we don’t have enough snow. We don’t have snow at all. It’s serious and it’s a disaster,” Hyogo Governor Toshizo Ido told reporters last month.

The organizers of the Sapporo festival hope that they can continue the famous event in the future, despite the warming climate.

“This year was the 71st event. It is a festival that we want to continue for future generations, “Sato said.

“(But) this is about the weather, so we can only pray.”

