Singer Eryka Badu attracts a Gwyneth Paltrow announcing that she is selling incense that smells like her vagina

Vagina-scented home decor is no longer a unique occurrence occupying a niche corner of consumer culture.

The idea of ​​deliberately placed vaginal aromas kicking around a dinner party has emerged in a trend area.

The new reality was set in motion when Eryka Badu, winner of the four-fold Grammy Award, announced her plan to sell incense that smells like her vagina, 10 Magazine reported.

The product, officially called “Badu’s Pu ** y”, will be just one of many products released on February 20, 2020, with the launch of the new online store of the R&B singer, Badu World Market.

The first follow-up question is obvious: how do you capture and tame the countless microscopic molecules that are responsible for the ambiance of a unique vagina?

Badu was not shy with 10 about the recipe.

“I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces, and burned them.” “Even the ashes belong.”

Apparently, such an intimate product, although initially striking, ensures the direct hand of the artist in his production.

That said, Badu is a little late for the competition on profit-driven vagina wafting.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s own brand for beauty, skin care and wellness, Goop released his vaginal scent in early January 2020.

Which, appropriately named “This one smells like a vagina,” is a candle instead of incense.



Nice fact, according to Paltrow’s Goop perfumer, a vaginal scent can be recreated with the following alchemy.

“A mix of geranium, citrus-like bergamot and cedar absolutely combined with damask rose and ambrette seed”

Badu’s creation pushed the envelope, because Paltrow only releases a general vaginal odor, instead of her own specific vapors.

People were …. intrigued about the product.

Some definitely had a tendency to bring in famous vagina scents.

Although many on Facebook were completely against it.

The singer also had nothing but pride in the new product, which haters completely dragged on Instagram.

She mentioned the problems they emphasize, despite the art that she produces.

“Badu Pu ** y” is probably not the strangest smelling interior ever made.

In fact, there have been plenty of wild ideas to disrupt the market in bizarre-smelling living rooms.

.