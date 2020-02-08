Simmons leads the 76ers past Grizzlies in the NBA

Ben Simmons scored 22 points and 10 assists while Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points, while Philadelphia broke a losing series of four games with a 119-107 NBA win over Memphis.

The Australian, who will stand in line for Team LeBron in the All-Stars game on February 17, continued his rich series of games against the Grizzlies, while Korkmaz made seven of the nine three-pointers on Friday.

Joel Embiid did not come out after the break due to a stiff neck, but ended with 16 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes for the 76ers, who improved to an NBA-best 23-2 record at home.

Serge Ibaka had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet added 20 points to lead the Toronto Raptors past the Indiana Pacers 115-106 for their franchise-record 13th consecutive victory.

The Raptors have not lost since January 15 and beat the Pacers for the second time in three days and won their first game in Indianapolis in 13 months.

Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Pacers.

Victor Oladipo added 15 points and four assists in his first home start since his return from an injured right knee.

Bradley Beal made a 0.2-second lay-out to reach 29 points and gave the Washington Wizards a 119-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks, who dropped three of the five games without top scorer and rebounder Luka Doncic.

Beal’s heroism came after Mavericks-guard Tim Hardaway Jnr made a blocking error and hit one of the two free throws with another 1.8 seconds.

Kelly Oubre Jnr scored a career high of 39 points when the Phoenix Suns ended a four-game losing streak with a 127-91 rout from the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets played without star-keeper Russell Westbrook (halftime) and had their winning streak-ending in four games when they booked a season low in points – despite 32 points from James Harden.

Westbrook, with an average of 26.7 points per game, was given the night off to rest, the day after he had surpassed the 20,000-point point of his career in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Sacramento Kings used 19 3-pointers to defeat the Miami Heat 105-97, which star Jimmy Butler missed due to an injury.

Eight days after setting a franchise record with 21 3-pointers, Sacramento almost equaled it while 19 of 42 went beyond the bow.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had six 3’s, Buddy Hield and Nemanja Bjelica had five each.

In Oklahoma City, Chris Paul scored 22 points to help the Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 108-101, their ninth victory in 10 games.

Former Thunder Guard Reggie Jackson scored a season-high 28 points while Thon Maker from Australia added a season-high 19 for the Pistons.

In other games, the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 112-107 and Joe Ingles of Australia had 14 points when the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-114.

