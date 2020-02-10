Simmons guides Sixers towards a new home victory

A fifth triple-double of the NBA season for Ben Simmons has marked Philadelphia’s 118-111 win over visitors to Chicago.

Simmons closed the game with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds, although his game was destroyed by seven turnovers, while Furkan Korkmaz played off the bench with a game-high 31 points.

Joel Embiid added 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for his 30th double-double of the campaign when the 76ers won their 10th in a row at Wells Fargo Center to improve their best home record to 24-2.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Luke Kornet added 25 for the short-handed Bulls, who lost five in a row.

Sunday night’s competition in Philadelphia marked the third annual Australian Heritage Night organized by the Sixers, in collaboration with the iconic Australian brand Four’N Twenty of which Simmons is an ambassador, with funds raised this year to support bushfire lighting Down Under.

In Houston, Bojan Bogdanovic was kept in check for most of the game, but made a three-hand move as time went on to give Utah a 114-113 victory over the rockets.

Joe Ingles (three points) tried only two three-pointers in the game when Jordan Clarkson led Jazz scorers with 30 points to keep them fourth, a place above Houston in the Western conference.

Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets while James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Elsewhere, Kemba Walker scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 26, while Boston was squeezed by Oklahoma City 112-111 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Lou Williams scored 25 points and Paul George had 22 when the Los Angeles Clippers recovered from a demoralizing defeat the night before for an easy win on Sunday 133-92 road over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even without Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers defeated the worst home loss in the 133-92 franchise history, with Lou Williams (25 points) and Paul George (22 points) ahead of the visitors.

Memphis rookie Ja Morant registered his first triple-double with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in their 106-99 victory in Washington.

Damian Lillard had 33 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Miami 115-109 in the two-point debut of Andre Iguodala with the Heat.

Trae Young had 48 points and 13 assists while John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds to lift Atlanta to a 140-135 double overtime win over New York.

