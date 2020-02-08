Sign The Patriots AJ Green?

Green, 31, is one of the best wide receivers of his generation.

Although he misses an ankle injury all season 2019, he is seen by many as an immediate difference maker on the offensive side of the ball when he takes to the field.

Recently, Matt Miller from the Bleacher report suggested that the Patriots might be interested in eventually acquiring Green this out of season.

No matter what happens to Tom Brady, New England needs reliable targets for their quarterback to throw at – regardless of who that quarterback is.

If Brady signs again, he will appreciate that Green goes deep in his steps.

If he leaves and the organization is forced to follow someone like Teddy Bridgewater of the New Orleans Saints, he will also get maximum productivity from Green.

Of course there is also a scenario in which the Bengal choose to keep Green to link him with incoming LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow.

But that simply means that New England has to come up with a better offer than what the Bengal can put on the table.

Since the Bengal are the Bengal, that shouldn’t be that difficult.

Miller also suggested that the Patriots look closely at the Henry Hunter.

Henry is fresh from a career year, notch 652 yards and five scores on 55 catches.

Just like Green, he is also a free agent on the way to this low season.

If New England were to get these guys before Brady makes his decision about next season, there is a very good chance they might bring him back.

Free agency officially starts in March.

At that time it will be very interesting to see in which direction the New England buyer ultimately decides to improve the roster.

