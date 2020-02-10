Sign Reggie Jackson with Lakers or Clippers?

Jackson is still under contract with the Detroit Pistons. The Jackson deal ends at the end of this season, but there have been several reports that Detroit wants to buy it out.

Given the pistons that were shipped from the middle of Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers because they are so eager to release assets, it is safe to assume that the same principle applies to Jackson.

Jackson would fulfill many needs for both Los Angeles teams, but especially for the Lakers.

The Lakers need a ball handler to take the pressure off of LeBron James, who can also shoot the three-ball consistently.

Reggie Jackson from Detroit is still investigating whether he is aiming for a buyout or completing his Pistons contract, competition sources say, but the Clippers have emerged as a likely candidate like Jackson to hit that road

The clips are of course also interested in prime Laker target Darren Collison

– Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) 8 February 2020

Jackson is currently shooting a career high 40.4 percent from behind.

He can also be a good defender if he focuses on that and is able to play well both on and off the ball.

The 29-year-old is the best option on the table after Darren Collison finally decided to stay in retirement this year.

The Lakers really hoped that Collison would retire and join them for a play-off push, but the former UCLA star was not interested.

The Lakers are 39-12 to 51 outings and the Clippers are 36-16 to 52 outings. The two teams are in No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the Western Conference.

Prior to the trading deadline, both the Lakers and the Clippers tried to solve their depth problems by trading with the New York Knicks for Marcus Morris. Eventually the Clippers brought out the more attractive trade package and brought it to the end.

A final decision on Jackson is likely to be made in the coming days.

