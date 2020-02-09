Shooting near the campus makes WMU alert

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) – A Kalamazoo resident was shot after an intruder broke into his home at Western Michigan University early Sunday morning.

According to authorities around 2:15 am near the 1200 block of Alamo Avenue, at Douglas Avenue, the police responded to a report that a subject had been shot.

Upon arrival, the police said a resident of the house was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The resident woke up to find an intruder in the house, the intruder then shot at the resident. The suspects have fled the scene and have not been found at this time.

This incident informed Western Michigan University because of the proximity of the home invasion / shooting. WMU Public Safety has posted this tweet:

WMU advice: shots reported near Nelson and West Main. KTPD responds to investigate. Be careful if you are in the area.

– WMU Public Safety (@WMUPublicSafety) 9 February 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at

269,337,88120 or Silent Observer at 269,343,2100.

