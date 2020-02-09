Sheffield defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in EPL

Sheffield United defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in the English Premier League after the Manchester City game with West Ham was canceled due to a storm.

John Lundstram scored the winning goal when Sheffield recovered from 1-0 down to claim a win on Sunday and catch up with Tottenham for the fifth.

Challenging for the European Champions League spots in February is an important achievement for promoted Sheffield, who is in second place two points from Chelsea, although Chelsea is in control.

Callum Wilson gave Bournemouth the lead on a wet pitch after 13 minutes, and the ball hit the net after a rebound from Harry Wilson’s shot.

The sun came out halfway through the first half and veteran striker Billy Sharp brought the score to a halt after a corner rebound.

Bournemouth could have achieved a third consecutive league win, if not for a good response, except Sheffield goalkeeper Dean Henderson to stop the unmarked Ryan Frazer’s powerful shot in the 71st.

However, it was Lundstram who had the final say when he scored in the 84th on a square ball by Lys Mousset,

That ended the recent recovery from Bournemouth, putting Eddie Howe’s team on the 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

The second-placed City meeting with West Ham was scheduled for Sunday evening, but was canceled in the morning for security reasons. City said the weather was “extreme and escalating.”

Numerous other sporting events in Britain were also canceled due to the weather and concerns about the ability of fans to travel amid a widespread interruption in train services.

