Shark sighting closes the beaches of City and Floreat with a large white spot on Leighton

Two beaches of Perth are closed after a sighting of a shark close to the shore, one of the two for the morning.

Swimmers were led into the water after rescue workers closed City Beach and Floreat beach when the 3m shark was spotted 100 meters from the sand by the Westpac Helicopter at 9.17 am.

The species of shark is unknown.

Shortly thereafter, beach visitors also reported a 3.5 m white shark for a popular Fremantle beach.

According to Surf Life Saving WA, a large white was observed 500 meters from the beach of Leighton, in a northeasterly direction.

Fortunately for Perth we will not reach the temperatures of earlier in the week, meaning the beach is not the refuge it was on Tuesday when the city registered its hottest February day since 1997 when the mercury reached 42.7C.

Perth today looks at a maximum of 27 ° C and Sunday 30 ° C.

.