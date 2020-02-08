Sharing love: how your holiday snapshots can help NSW tour operators recover from drought and fires

Real travel photos from local travelers instead of glossy ads are the best way to show the world that NSW is open to visitors, says Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres as he launches a $ 10 million travel campaign.

In an effort to bring visitors back to regional communities desperately seeking the economic boost from tourists, the government’s new “Now’s The Time To Love NSW” advertising campaign will encourage travelers to take a “recovery weekend” and then crucial to share their holiday photos in an attempt to send cities virally.

In an exclusive interview, NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said that the brand damage to NSW due to media coverage of the fires – and the spread of misinformation – was so serious that traditional glossy advertising would not work.

“People asked if the Opera House burned down. If the Great Barrier Reef is burned. People think that every big city is charred, “he said.

“If we trust glossy advertising photos, they won’t be believed.

“That’s why we need the people from NSW to share their own vacation images and to tell the world that we are open to business. The key is the authenticity of showing a love for NSW. “

Camera icon Montague Island, near Narooma, is home to colonies of Australian and New Zealand fur seals and now it’s time to see them. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Toby Zerna

There are many tourist areas that have not been affected by fires, but have fallen completely out of the crisis.

This includes areas on the south coast, the southern highlands and the Hunter Valley.

Tourism hubs in these hubs have fallen by 50 percent, causing some companies to collapse.

The government will spend $ 10 million on the state’s tourism campaign.

Starting with print ads in today’s Saturday Telegraph, the campaign will encourage people to hold a “recovery weekend” in NSW, stay local and spend, take photos showing the natural beauty of the state and show them on social media share with the hashtag #loveNSW.

The tourism recovery plan received input from industry and tourism associations.

The federal government will also contribute in part to the $ 10 million.

“The Australian tourism industry has taken a huge hit,” said Simon Birmingham, tourism minister.

“Tourist companies throughout Australia, including NSW, are under pressure because tourists are postponing or canceling their travel plans, even in areas that have not been affected

Mr Birmingham said that one in 13 Australians is dependent on tourism and hospitality for jobs.

.