Shaq and Chuck put the Philadelphia 76ers in a body bag on Thursday night

If you’ve watched NBA on TNT or followed this website over the years, you already know that Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley spend the majority of their broadcast time killing each other. It is the coldest Cold War since the Berlin Wall fell. On Thursday night, however, they called a temporary cease-fire to address a common enemy: the Philadelphia 76ers, who initially coughed up a 101-112 capitulation against the Bucks, their fourth straight loss. The removal of the corpse began during rest, when Shaq baby started talking about Joel Embiid Highlights. . .

Shaq brought out the diagrams to explain why Joel Embiid is soft 💀 pic.twitter.com/vyfJCsNhoS — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 7, 2020

. . . and continued after the game when Chuck delivered the fatal blow and the Sixers – who are on their way to teams above .500 this season 1-12 – call “the Cleveland Browns of the NBA”. Where I come from (planet earth), they fight against words.

Charles Barkley GOES IN on the Sixers 👀 pic.twitter.com/xkCdTXmmJ0 — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 7, 2020

There is a meme for this. Wait a minute, we know we have it somewhere here. . .

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and look relatively safe, with a cushion with eight games on the Brooklyn Nets with 7 seeds. I hope, however, that Shaq and Chuck’s comments bring the Sixers back to life. If this is not the case, another exit from the first round – and perhaps the messy, inevitable end of the “The Process” era may take place before we know it.

