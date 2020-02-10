Shadab Khan threatened to reveal my file: Ashreena Safia claims

A girl from Dubai is accused Shadab KhanPakistani cricketer for threatening to publish her offensive private videos and nude photos.

In a long Instagram post, Ashreena Safi According to Shadab Khan, she threatened to post her offensive photos on social media if she was dealing with dating rumors after a Pakistani journalist reported a story about Shadab Khan who was with a girl. She said he had contacted her on various numbers to prevent her from addressing the rumors.

Safi claims to meet Shadab Khan because he has met her for almost a year. But she accused him of playing with her on the pretext of marriage. She said that Shadab Khan has abused her trust.

Not only were they friends, they also developed a close relationship during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. They spent a lot of money, almost $ 15,000, to travel with him around the world to Trinidad, Bangladesh and various other places.

She said Shadab Khan had abused her trust because he also made appointments with other girls while he was having a relationship with her.

She said he manipulated her several times just to keep her from parting. In the end, she said, she would not disclose any further details of her alleged relationship because she respected her privacy.

Ashreena Safi added that she had nothing to benefit from these allegations and that this was her only statement on the subject. In her statement, she indicated a lawsuit against the Pakistani cricketer.

In her Instagram post, she even posted the screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation between her and the cricketer – both are threatening each other because of a lawsuit and disclosing their private photos.

Safi said she shares these details to expose him and save other girls from his lies and manipulations.

However, Shadab Khan has yet to comment on the controversy, but the news has hit social media like wildfire.

According to Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan is the newest cricketer in trouble to manipulate girls.