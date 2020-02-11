See how Trump poses as Nancy Pelosi at the campaign collection in New Hampshire – Raw Story

The president of the United States showed his imitation of speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Monday evening campaign meeting in Manchester, New Hampshire.

As is typical, the rally quickly turned to Trump, who expressed his grievances.

“On Tuesday I delivered my address about the State of the Union,” said Trump, cheers from the crowd.

“And I had someone behind me who muttered terribly,” Trump said, apparently referring to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Mumbling, mumbling!” Trump went on.

He then offered his imitation of Pelosi, muttering.

“Wa, rah, ho, ha,” he muttered.

“Very distracting,” he said. “Very distracting.”

The crowd then began singing “shut her up” in response to their leader being distracted.

“I know,” Trump said as the singing continued. “It’s true.”

“It was very distracting. I speak and a woman mumbles terribly behind me, “he said.

“Angry – there was a bit of anger,” Trump continued. “We are the ones who must be angry, not them.”

Watch:

“It was very distracting. I speak and a woman mumbles” – Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi for supposedly murmuring behind him during SOTU, which prompts the crowd to chant “shut her up!” pic.twitter.com/KsX6I1SVyo

– Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) 11 February 2020

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).