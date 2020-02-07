Secretlab announces Birds of Prey TITAN and OMEGA gaming seats

Secretlab today announced the Birds of Prey editions of the TITAN and OMEGA gaming seats. The designs on the seats are inspired by Harley Quinn from Birds of Prey, which was released today in the cinema. You can now pre-order the Birds of Prey editions of the Secretlab OMEGA ($ 389) and Secretlab TITAN ($ 429) via the Secretlab website. Harley Quinn is iconically colorful and outgoing, and the designs of the chairs fit her well.

The chairs have different designs inspired by Quinn. The top of the headrest has graffiti hearts and the graffiti theme extends over the entire chair in a popping pink color. The main body of the chair is white and has gold accents. The back of the chair has a close-up portrait of Quinn in her iconic glossy lipstick with “XOXO” written on it.

The seats themselves are Secretlab’s 2020 series TITAN and OMEGA gaming seats. We recently reviewed the non-OG versions of the gaming seats and were very impressed. Our news editor, Dan Thorp-Lancaster, said about the chairs: “Small refinements make an already extremely comfortable range of chairs even more pleasant.”

Secretlab only makes 200 of the limited edition Birds of Prey gaming seats, so if you like it, you need to act quickly.