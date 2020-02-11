Season 3 footage for Dragon Ball FighterZ shows faster snapbacks to reduce 50/50 confusion situations

Snapbacks were compared to fighting games like Marvel vs. Capcom always an important mechanism in the team. This was particularly strong in Dragon Ball FighterZ, as it basically guarantees that the opponent has to deal with one or more mix-ups after being forced to swap team members.

Season 3 footage has shown that the delay between a forced day has been significantly reduced compared to Season 2. This obviously has great potential to affect the overall meta for Dragon Ball FighterZ in the upcoming third season of the game.

For example, forcing a snapback situation was a common strategy for Piccolo users. During the doldrums, in which only one figure was essentially visible on the screen, Piccolo was able to set up his Hellzone grenade for free.

Since characters are exchanged faster after a snapback, there are obviously fewer ways to create a kind of scenario in which the opponent has to block several mix-ups.

“We are also planning adjustments to prevent one-sided games from certain strong attacks and combinations,” said Tomoko Hiroki after announcing the Z Assist Select feature.

Based on the speed at which Snapbacks appear to work in season 3, it looks like a player’s “move” essentially ends after the interaction ends, as it happens almost instantaneously. In other words, someone who could lose in this situation could be given the opportunity to turn things around.

