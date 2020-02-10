Sean Payton responds to Drew Brees’ decision

Sean Payton recently responded to Drew Brees Saints’ decision-making process.

The Saints head coach has something to do with an unprecedented situation. His team has set not one, not two, but three-quartersback to become free agents in the off season.

After a year in which it seemed as if they were embarrassing wealth when it came to high-quality quarterbacks, the Saints now face a scenario where they could easily lose two of them.

Brees in particular is the biggest question mark on the passing position that is on its way next year.

He has retired to date. He has indicated that he still has the desire to keep playing football, but at the same time his people have also contacted various media personalities to see if broadcast positions were available to him.

Payton recently sat down with Sirius XM NFL radio to discuss what the future in quarterback has in store for his organization.

. @ Saints HC Sean Payton accompanied us at the radio station in Miami and discussed what the future holds for QB Drew Brees …

🔽 VIDEO 🔽 pic.twitter.com/cPDgI3iJy1

– SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) 8 February 2020

“I don’t think there is more to it than just his decision to play another year or not,” Payton said about Brees’ decision making process.

“It’s not money related. It’s not another team related. And I think he did his best to make sure everyone saw that.”

Brees’ decision to retire or to continue playing will have enormous consequences for New Orleans, both in terms of finances and in terms of ceiling in 2020.

All signs indicate that Brees will make a final decision in the coming month, but it is clear that nothing is certain.

Somehow Payton is ready to wait while it takes to get a good response from Brees.

Related: Tom Brady officially back to Patriots in New England?