Screen Gems creates a new urban legend for the digital age

Screen Gems is a new challenge Urban legend, this time geared towards social media. The studio has hired indie filmmakers Colin Minihan Deadline reports to write and stage the currently played thriller.

“Urban Legend will introduce a new slasher for the digital age in a world in which Internet urban legends are born and move at a terrible pace.

“The film will focus on a variety of college students navigating a series of bizarre deaths that resemble urban legends associated with the darkest corners of social media.”

It’s unclear whether this is a restart, a remake, or anything else, but Sony TriStar Pictures was behind the first three Urban Legend films. In the 1998 slasher directed by Jamie Blanks with Jared Leto, Alicia Witt and Rebecca Gayheart, a student suspects that a number of bizarre deaths are related to certain urban legends. As Wiki noted, two sequels followed: Urban Legends: Final Cut, which was released in the cinema in 2000, and the direct-to-video film Urban Legends: Bloody Mary in 2005.

For those who don’t know Minihan, its excellent micro-budget feature What Keeps You Alive premieres at SXSW. He also directed It Stains the Sand Red and was co-director of extraterrestrial and serious encounters. It’s a phenomenal choice for a big horror movie.

Mike Medavoy, producer of the original Urban Legend, will produce with Benjamin Anderson for Phoenix Pictures.

READ ALSO: [We Love’90s Horror] Urban Legend was one of the best post-scream slasher films of the 90s