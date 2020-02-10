Scream Factory restores the bloody parts for the final Blu-ray release “My Bloody Valentine” [Review]

The evil of the new year. First of April. Halloween. Bloodlust. Black Christmas.

Name a holiday and there is a damn good chance that there is a slasher film you can celebrate with. Given that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, genre fans are undoubtedly already considering which Blu-ray card to take off the shelves to bring with their significant other after a romantic dinner or after the murder of a box or to watch everyone else alone of chocolates. But since we are spoiled for choice when it comes to this vacation, which film might you choose?

Could be Valentine, this underestimated early Aughts Slasher that was only recently revised by horror fans who probably made fun of it at the time? Or you might be able to watch horror movies for Valentine’s Day like 1981 roentgenor the segment “Poetic Justice” in Amicus’ horror anthology from 1972 Tales from the crypt, How about My bloody 3D Valentine, the surprisingly fantastic remake made by the gentlemen who would then give us To make someone angry (also in 3D)?

But really, when it comes to the most romantic vacation of the year, there is only one film that horror lovers will likely reach for: director George Mihalka1981 with Canadian lens Slasher classic My fucking Valentine’s Day, a beloved horror film and video store that has sadly suffered more cuts than any of the unfortunate victims who were hacked during its lifetime. Fortunately, Scream Factory Fans will be delighted with the film’s new 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with numerous bonus functions and 4K scans of the cinema version and the unrated version of the film. And although Lionsgate’s previous Blu-ray production was impressive enough in itself, the release of Scream Factory should be viewed as the final release of the film’s home video.

For those who have never been able to see the film, a brief review: In the sleepy mining town of Valentine Bluffs, the local Valentine’s Day dance has risen again after two decades. You see, twenty years ago, a miner named Harry Warden raged murderously and brutally killed two negligent overseers after a mining accident wrought his mind. Fortunately, he was caught and put in an asylum, but not before the city was warned never to bring back the Valentine’s Day dance that unintentionally caused the accident that had turned him into a malicious murderer.

Still, the city mayor decides to bring the dance back, which leads to a series of gruesome murders by a shadowy miner and his loyal pickaxe. Is it Harry who somehow escaped detention and found his way back to town? Or is the killer in the miner’s suit completely different?

With his solid performances, endearing characters and the reserved iconic villain at the core My fucking Valentine’s Day holds on as one of the greatest slasher films of the 80s. Instead of simply tracking down a painting scenario for dead teenagers, MBV In fact, it is very important to present your small city with its many characters as real people with real problems before the chaos begins seriously. Combining this approach to burgeoning slasher tropes and a “whodunit” mood (did a viewer ever really think it was Harry behind the gas mask?) Creates this rare horror film that beats a heart before it spills its blood. It’s one of the best films of its kind, and if you’ve never seen it, you have no excuses now. And if you’re a longtime fan, you should look for this Blu-ray to enjoy the final presentation of this film.

As can be expected from the company that lovingly restored, loaded with extras, publications from slasher classics of the 80s like Burning, Motel Helland Terror Train, Scream Factory did an incredible job My fucking Valentine’s Day, The images in both versions of the film are stunning. The supplements in the unrated option look far better than in the previous Lionsgate release ten years ago. They reveal a film made with much more care and visual style than any old 80s slasher. The 2.0 audio that accompanies these sharp, beautifully grainy images is crystal clear and appropriately punchy if need be.

And then … then there are the bonus functions. Unfortunately, this release does not go beyond the additions to the Lionsgate CD, but does offer a number of features that allow a comprehensive look back at the genesis and legacy of the film.

On the first CD, on which the film cut of the film is presented, we find a treasure trove of supplements in the form of lengthy interviews, a funny featurette and a selection from the film’s marketing. The interviews include participants such as director George Mihalka, actor Paul Kelman and Neil Affleckand actresses Lori Hallier and Helene Udy Discuss the origins of the film, its genesis, whether or not the actors knew the identity of the killer of the film throughout the production, and their considerations of the film’s legacy (including some open opinions about the 2009 remake). “Holes in the Heart” is a great little character who compares the various viscous and makeup-heavy sequences as seen in the director’s cut and in the shortened theatrical version of the film. The differences are pretty …Sensational (forgive me). The first disc is rounded off by the film’s wonderful Grindhouse trailer (Movie Ad Voice Guy: “In this city … on Valentine’s Day … everyone loses their heart!”), three equally dark and stupid TV spots, two radio spots and a huge photo gallery with a great collection of promo photos, pictures from the film, lobby cards and posters from all over the world.

The second CD contains the unrated cut of the film, which is really the only version you need from now on. The film opens with a brief introduction by Mihalka, who also speaks extensively about the creation of the film in the accompanying audio commentary (it is a blessing when the director hears the joy of parts of Gore that were restored when they were on the screen appeared). There are also two fun features recorded on the Bay of Blood horror weekend in Tampa in September 2016: a 35th anniversary meeting with Mihalka and a large part of the cast that spends less than an hour talking about the film’s production (before finally some of them are shown) questions from the audience of the panel) and a funny piece in which the Mike actor Thomas Kovacs presents the film “Harry Warden” of the film for a lot of grateful fans at the congress.

Not surprisingly, Scream Factory threw it out of the park with this Collector’s Edition. All in all, this two disc set is a wonderful release of a fantastic slasher classic. Regardless of whether you’ve seen it before or never seen it, this is an essential addition to your collection.

Disc One – theatrical release

My anemic valentine with director George Mihalka (24:09) From my heart with actor Paul Kelman (14:15) Axel, be my fucking Valentin with Neil Affleck (14:48) friends of mine with the actress Lori Hallier (19:20) Become Sylvia with the actress Helene Udy (17:17) Broken hearts and broken bones with special effects makeup artist Tom Burman (10:36) The secret keeper with the actor Rob Stein (27:25)

Holes in the heart (12:29)

Trailer (2:11)

TV spots (1:32)

Radio spots (1:01)

Still gallery

Disc Two – Unrated Cut