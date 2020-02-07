Scotland vs England live stream: how to see the six nations 2020

The Six Nations is back – and it is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events of 2020. Six teams will fight for Grand Slam glory in five epic rounds to top the Six Nations table and be crowned champions. Would you like to see all rugby sizes in action? You are right here. This is how you can follow every Six Nations 2020 game live.

Last weekend, England lost to Paris in a 24-17 loss to France, while Grand Slam champion Wales beat Cardiff 42-0 to Italy at the Principality Stadium.

France started the game in style and the two teams of Vincent Rattez and Charles Ollivon led the break 17-0. After the break, Ollivon scored France’s third attempt before England struck back with a few tries from Jonny May. Can England pull back if it hits Scotland on Saturday?

The duel for the Calcutta Cup will revive old rivalries as the teams of Eddie Jones and Gregor Townsend celebrate their first tournament victory. England has already announced the change. Heinz, Ludlam, Vunipola, Kruis and Joseph return to the starting line-up, while Ben Earl and Tom Dunn tip off the bench for their debut.

Six Nations table 2020

TEAMPLWDLPTSWales11005France11004Ireland11004England10011Scotland10011Italy10010

Ireland hopes to end the undefeated run of Wales in the Six Nations in Dublin. Ireland has an impressive track record at home and head coach Andy Farrell believes that his imposing team is not too confident: “We are in a good place, we are packed to the brim, ready for what we know it will be really hard to do Game. “

Wales may have had a walk-over last week and made five attempts against a lackluster Italy, but there is no complacency. The clash with Ireland will be the first real test for Wales, before which coach Wayne Pivac warned that his team had to “physically compete” to claim another win.

France will take second place in the table at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday. The injured Frenchman Virimi Vakatawa is replaced by Arthur Vincent. The 20-year-old, in shape, won his first international game last week and the center of Montpellier hopes to make a name for itself on the international stage. In the meantime, Jayden Hayward starts with a full-back as the only one against Italy.

With new coaches and new players, this year’s Six Nations is becoming an epic. Grab your remote control and make yourself comfortable – find out here how the Six Nations 2020 are in full swing …

(Photo credit: Six Nations Rugby)

Check out the Six Nations 2020 in the UK

Good news: All Six Nations games are broadcast live on UK terrestrial television. That means you can watch every game without paying a dime. Provided you have a TV license.

Reporting is split between the BBC and ITV (see schedule below for details). Both the BBC and ITV stream the games online through the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites and mobile apps. This way you can watch the game on a smart TV, tablet, smartphone or desktop computer.

Viewers can see highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer every Sunday evening. There will also be in-play highlights from BBC games and match highlights from each match shortly after the final whistle. ITV will also offer a special hub-exclusive video called The Breakdown after each round.

While there are no 4K broadcasts, games are available in HD on your TV or in standard resolution via BBC iPlayer and ITV Player.

Not in the UK during the Six Nations? No problem. Just download and install a VPN. Set your location to the UK. This way you can watch all the games live as if you were at home. Below is a step-by-step guide to the best VPNs.

(Photo credit: Express VPN)

How to watch the Six Nations 2020 from abroad via a VPN

Trying to access BBC and ITV Six Nations streams from outside the UK, for example when you are on vacation or working abroad, is still a problem. The service recognizes your location based on your IP address and automatically blocks your access, even if you are a British citizen. This is also the case when you try to access a geoblocked stream from around the world.

So you need a virtual private network (VPN) to get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the Internet, so the servers and services you access don’t know what you’re doing. All information going back and forth is fully encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are for trying to watch video content or access websites that are not allowed to be run by people in your location. Whether you’re viewing the Six Nations, enjoying another country’s Netflix library, or just want to keep your browser information private, it’s worth thinking about.

There are many VPN providers, some of which are more reliable and secure than others, and others regularly offer incredible deals Pure VPN, We generally recommend a paid service and recommend the following:

– ExpressVPN

If you register for a whole year, you will receive three months free of charge. This gives you VPN access to smart devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs, and Android and iOS mobile phones and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

– NordVPN

It costs only $ 2.99 a month and offers 24/7 support

After making your choice, all you have to do is log in to your VPN service using the device you want to use to watch the game. When prompted to select a server, you must select one that is in the country whose content you want to access. Then navigate to the appropriate video streaming app or website and you’re there.

Here is a full list of broadcasters in the world who have the right to broadcast live Six Nations games Here,

Torrenting and P2P traffic

Balance of options and ease of use

Everything – the best VPN

Torrenting and P2P traffic

(Photo credit: NBC Sports)

How to watch the Six Nations 2020 in the U.S.

NBC Sports Network has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations rugby in the United States. You need the NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass, which costs $ 79.99 a year. You will receive all Six Nations games as well as Premiership Rugby and the Heineken Champions Cup live and without advertising.

NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass $ 79.99 per year

Do you want to watch the Six Nations tournament in the US live and without ads? Get the NBC Sports Gold Rugby Pass. The $ 79.99 annual pass covers the Six Nations and numerous other rugby championship tournaments throughout the year. to offer

(Photo credit: beIN Sports)

So look at the Six Nations 2020 in Australia

If you’re ready for a fairly early start, you can watch Six Nations 2020 games in Australia through beIN Sport. The subscription service has the right to show any game starting with Wales v Italy on February 1st.

If you are a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. Otherwise you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch TV on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two-week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don’t cancel, the license will automatically renew at a cost of $ 19.99 per month.

How to watch the Six Nations 2020 in New Zealand

beIN Sports also has the right to host the Six Nations tournament in New Zealand. Rugby fans who subscribe to Sky can add beIN Sports to their Sky Sport package for free.

Not a Sky subscriber? Do not worry. Use the free two-week trial version of beIN. You can cancel it at any time. After that, you’ll get a monthly plan for $ 19.78 a month.

(Photo credit: SuperSport)

How to watch the Six Nations 2020 in South Africa

SuperSport is the place where you can follow the six-nation campaign in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The African online sports channel broadcasts the games via its satellite platform DStv in South Africa. Here you can register with DStv. If that doesn’t work, go to a bar in the Cape Town area.

DStv is one of the largest African online sports channels and shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six nations 2020 schedule

All times shown are GMT.

Round one:

Wales v Italy, 2:45 p.m. – Saturday, February 1, 2020 (BBC Sport)

Ireland – Scotland, 4.45 p.m. – Saturday, February 1, 2020 (ITV Sport)

England v France 3 p.m. – Sunday 2 February 2020 (BBC Sport)

Round two:

Ireland v Wales, 2:15 p.m. – Saturday, February 8, 2020 (ITV Sport)

Scotland – England, 4.45pm – Saturday 8th February 2020 (ITV Sport)

France – Italy, 3 p.m. – Sunday, February 9, 2020 (BBC Sport)

Round three:

Italy – Scotland, 2:15 p.m. – Saturday, February 22, 2020 (ITV Sport)

Wales v France 4.45pm – Saturday February 22nd 2020 (BBC Sport)

England – Ireland, 3 p.m. – Sunday, February 23, 2020 (ITV Sport)

Round four:

Ireland v Italy, 2.15pm – Saturday March 7th 2020 (ITV Sport)

England v Wales, 4.45pm – Saturday, March 7th 2020 (ITV Sport)

Scotland v France 3 p.m. – Sunday 8 March 2020 (BBC Sport)

Round five:

Wales v Scotland 2:15 p.m. – Saturday 14 March (BBC Sport)

Italy – England, 4.45 p.m. – Saturday, March 14 (ITV Sport)

France – Ireland, 8pm, Saturday, March 14th (BBC Sport)