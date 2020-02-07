Scientists put a bionic eye directly into this woman’s brain

Bernardeta Gómez has been blind for 16 years. But with the help of a bionic eye developed by Spanish neuro-engineer Eduardo Fernandez, she was able to see again – without using her biological eyes.

The system, which Fernandez is improving in his laboratory at the University of Miguel Hernandez, consists of a few different parts, as detailed in a newly published story in MIT Technology Review.

First, there are glasses equipped with a camera that can be connected to a computer. The computer translates the camera’s live video feed into electronic signals. These signals are then sent via a cable to a gate that Fernandez has surgically embedded in the back of Gómez’s skull. That gate is connected to an implant in the visual cortex of the brain of Gómez.

Or at least for six months – that was always Fernandez approved to test the bionic eye with Gómez before he had to remove the implant with 100 electrodes.

During those six months, Gómez visited the laboratory four times a week and used the system to view a low-resolution version of the world around her. Although what she ‘saw’ in her mind was not much more than glowing dots, it was still sufficient to enable her to identify letters, lights and people.

“She even played a simple Pac-Man-like computer game that was sprayed directly into her head,” wrote MIT Tech.

Now that Fernandez knows that his bionic eye works, he looks ahead to the next steps. This includes testing ways to prevent the implant from deteriorating in the body – and testing the entire system for more people.

“Berna was our first patient, but in the next few years we will install implants in another five blind people,” he told MIT Tech. “We had done similar experiments on animals, but a cat or a monkey cannot explain what he sees.”

Fernandez is not the only researcher who develops a bionic eye that restores vision and completely bypasses biological eyes – and the new approach could have a much greater impact on the blind community.

“Previously all attempts to make a” bionic eye “focused on implantation in the eye itself,” Alex Shortt, a surgeon at Optegra Eye Hospital, told in a July 2019 story about a system similar to that of Fernandez. ” “You had to have a working eye, a working optic nerve. By completely circumventing the eye, you open up the potential for many, many more people.”

