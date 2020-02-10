Scientists invent device to generate electricity from rain

Short shock

A team of engineers has discovered how to take a single drop of rain and use it to generate a powerful flash of electricity.

The researchers at the City University of Hong Kong behind the device, which they call a droplet-based electricity generator (DEG), say that a single raindrop can briefly generate 140 volts. That was enough to power 100 small light bulbs for a short time, and while it is not yet practical enough for everyday use, it is a promising step towards a new form of renewable electricity.

The DEG uses a “field-effect transistor-like structure,” reports Engadget, which can change rainfall in short bursts of current.

The material from which the device is made contains a quasi-permanent electrical charge, and the rain is only what causes the flow of energy, according to research published last week in the journal Nature.

The real trick is finding a way to turn this technology into something that can be viable for people at home – for now it is not reliable enough to provide a continuous power supply because it needs to charge before it bursts a new one can blow out.

In the meantime, Engadget argues, it could serve as a small, temporary power source for futuristic water bottles or umbrellas.

