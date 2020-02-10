Scientists find ‘Mysterious’ Virus with almost no known genes

While searching for new viruses in an artificial lake in Brazil, an international team of researchers made an unexpected discovery.

Among the gigantic viruses they found that infected the amoeba population of the lake, they also saw a much smaller specimen. When they analyzed the genome of the virus, they discovered that more than 90 percent of the genes had never been registered by scientists.

In January the researchers published a paper on the bioRxiv preprint server with their analysis of the new virus, which they called the Yara virus after Yara, the “mother of the waters” in the mythology of the indigenous Tupi-Guarani tribes in Brazil.

The team found the Yaravirus at Lake Pampulha in Belo Horizonte, and after sequencing its genome, they discovered that only six of its genes even resembled viral genes previously included in public databases – the other 68 genes were completely new.

The discovery of an almost entirely unique virus seems particularly worrying at the moment, since another new virus – the new 2019 corona virus – has killed 910 people since it spread across the planet in December.

But scientists regularly discover new viruses. Between 2016 and 2019, the number of different types of viruses that scientists knew in the world’s oceans rose from 15,222 to 195,728.

Although all viruses infect something – they can only replicate while in a host – researchers only know about 1,000 viruses that infect humans.

The Yara virus is not one of them – it infects amoebas – but even if it could infect humans, that would not necessarily make the new virus a threat to our species, because some viruses actually make us healthier.

Ultimately, the importance of the discovery of Yaravirus lies primarily in the fact that it extends the wealth of human knowledge to the small infectious agents that play an important role in the health of the entire Earth’s ecosystem – in good fortune and misfortune.

READ MORE: Scientists discover virus without recognizable genes [Science Magazine]

More about viruses: Scientists discover old viruses in Glacier

. [TagsToTranslate] yaravirus