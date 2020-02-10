SA’s breaking news blog, The Pulse: Investigators to determine the cause of the fire that destroyed the empty Christie Downs unit

An empty unit was completely destroyed by fire in southern Adelaide, but the cause remains unknown. Follow the latest news of the morning, the weather and the traffic in The Pulse.

Police and fire brigade were called to Nadia Cres in Christie Downs just after midnight to find the one-storey unit on fire.

There were 25 firefighters from a total of six MFS and CFS fire engines that had control of the fire in 20 minutes.

Crews stayed on scene for a few hours to ensure that hotspots were put out.

Fire Cause Investigators were present earlier this morning, but the cause is still unknown.

