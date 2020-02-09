SAPS chasing bold mid-edge robbers

SAPS in Midrand released a series of photos to the public after a group of 10 robbers – some of whom were allegedly armed – committed a costly robbery in a Johannesburg factory.

It’s been almost two weeks since the crooks stormed the Midrand factory and loaded numerous devices into the trunk of their trucks. They became physical with the guards on duty and held them while they ransacked the property. The gang quickly escaped and had not been seen since the end of last month.

Have you seen these men SAPS hunts mid-edge predators

Since then, SAPS has released three photos of the suspects who are believed to be involved in the crime. Three of the truck drivers were recorded on video surveillance:

RT # sapsGP Gauteng #SAPS, the men in the picture are looking for a business robbery in Midrand. The stolen goods are estimated at R8 million and have not been reclaimed. #CrimeStop #TrioCrimes. TMhttps: //t.co/M9yDeOHdtX pic.twitter.com/SZqenGdB8U

– SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 9, 2020

“R8 million heist” by suspected armed robbers

The police issued a statement on the matter on Sunday. They hope that the publication of these pictures will make their investigation much easier. SAPS also confirmed that goods worth R8 million were stolen:

“The police are looking for the men in this picture after a Midrand business robbery. It is said that about ten people using three trucks arrived at the store and overwhelmed the guards. Then they removed the devices and loaded them into the trucks. “

“Three of them were said to be armed with firearms. The stolen goods are estimated at 8 million rand and have not been reclaimed. The police are looking for the men in the photo because they think they can help them with the investigation. “

SAPS Statement on Midrand Business Robbery