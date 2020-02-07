Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Why Client Money Investor Funds Trumps

Bikhchandani is the co-founder of Info Edge, which owns Naukri, Jeevansathi, 99acres and Shiksha

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, an experienced venture capitalist and one of the pioneers of the Indian start-up ecosystem, experimented with Internet services long before the technology became part of everyday life in India. The co-founder of Info Edge Limited, who owns and operates Naukri, Jeevansathi, 99acres and Shiksha, recently won the Padma Award for his longstanding contribution to the technical ecosystem in India.

At a recent industry event, Bikhchandani said: “What India did right was the government’s massive investment in higher education in the 1950s and 1960s. The advantages we used with numerous engineers and economists in the 80s and 90s. This coincided with the opening of the global economy and created a favorable environment for the IT industry and startups, ”said Bikhchandani.

After the United States and China, India is now third in the world when it comes to the number of start-up unicorns. But how can Indian start-ups regularly assert themselves against the heavyweights from Silicon Valley?

Bikhchandani believes it’s because of talent – individuals are the key to any start-up, regardless of geographic boundaries. “Talent coupled with the right markets and regulatory support will help the startup industry in India.”

While he believes that the government is responsible for creating and enabling the framework for the startup ecosystem, he added: “Governments around the world are not inherently inclined to take risks. If the fund turns out to be strong or if something bad happens in the market, how a government can intervene and what individual officials can do must be determined if the government undertakes to do so. “

As a snack for founders, Bikhchandani said:

“Startups are chasing investors today, but I believe that customer money is better than investor money. This is because a customer who buys from you buys it at a price that is higher than the cost. Not only does this help you cover your costs and increase your profitability, it also reflects customer confidence in the product. “

Bikhchandani further stated that if a company can bring the client money, the investor money will certainly flow, but if they take the investor money first there is no guarantee of client money. He added, “It is always better to raise money when investors call you and not when you have to go to them for money.”

The founder of Info Edge determined whether a startup should be profitable before investing. He said: “You start a startup because you believe in an idea and know that it can work. You don’t make a startup to make money. You think about the next month, the next quarter and how you will manage the salaries. “

