Sanders’ enemies say the ‘democratic socialist’ label will hurt

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – The main presidential candidates of the Democrats got into the early moments of a fiery debate Friday night in the first moments of a fiery debate clashing with health care, experience, while the primary 2020 season entered a critical new phase.

Former vice president Joe Biden predicted that he “could get a blow” in the next New Hampshire primary election after a weak show in Iowa. But he also asked about leading the status of rival Bernie Sanders as a democratic socialist and warned Democratic voters that President Donald Trump and his allies would use the socialism label against Sanders and the party in congressional elections, as well as the presidential vote.

“Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist,” Biden said before acknowledging his own political challenges. “I have a hit in Iowa and I will probably take a hit here.”

Sanders wiped away concerns about Trump’s attacks: “Donald Trump always lies,” he said.

Friday marked the eighth and perhaps most consistent debate in the Democratic Party’s many-year search for a presidential candidate. The prime-time affair came just four days after the chaotic caucuses of Iowa – and four days before the primary of New Hampshire – where several candidates were suddenly confronted with focused questions about their political survival.

The debate tested the power of the new leaders of the Democrats, Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who emerged at the top of Iowa but entered New Hampshire with commitments that their Democratic rivals fought to exploit. With the commitment increasing day by day and the money drying up quickly, Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar also fought to prove to both voters and donors that there was a legitimate path to presidency.

Klobuchar was one of the underdog candidates who focused on Buttigieg and took out the millennial mayor because he said in his speech that the accusation procedures were “exhausting” and that he would rather watch cartoons.

“It’s easy to go after Washington. It’s much harder to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions, “she said.

She also accused Buttigieg of attacking Washington “because it is popular to say and you look like a cool newcomer.”

If elected, Buttigieg is the youngest president ever elected and he has never served in an elected post outside the mayor’s office in South Bend, Indiana. But he used experience as a weapon against Biden, a two-term vice president who has spent most of his adult life in Washington.

“I am interested in the style of politics that we must put forward to actually turn the page,” Buttigieg said.

“Turn the page.”

Biden was then in defense: “I think the politics of the past were not that bad,” he said. “I don’t know how it was with the past about Barack Obama and Joe Biden was so bad.”

Sanders and Buttigieg entered the night when the top goals, which had come from Iowa, essentially took the lead. Those who were after the first game – including Biden, Warren and Klobuchar – had an urgent need to show strength.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang fought in the meantime to prove that they belong to the conversation.

Former mayor of New York, Mike Bloomberg, remains a major unknown in primary mathematics, skips debates and the first four state elections, while he floods the ads with hundreds of millions of dollars in advertisements and retrieves important notes. He focuses on the big basket with super Tuesday primaries.

The rapidly changing dynamic meant that the candidates had a great incentive to confuse it in the ABC debate. With the next debate, almost two weeks away, they may not get another chance.

Traditionally, the knives come out during this phase in the presidential primary process.

It was the pre-New Hampshire debate on the Republican side four years ago when the then New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie the presidential ambitions of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio destroyed with a well-timed decline. Rubio has never recovered, making it easier for Donald Trump to become the presidential candidate of his party.

The stakes were particularly high for Biden, who led the way in almost every one of the previous seven debates, but left Iowa in a distant fourth place. Although reporting problems has curbed the impact of the Iowa competition, Biden’s weak supporters rattled that encouraged him to take an aggressive tack on Friday night.

The seven-person field also emphasized the evolution of the Democrats’ nomination battle in 2020, which began with more than two dozen candidates and was effectively reduced to a handful of prominent contenders.

There are clear dividing lines based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on the podium, Yang, was an ethnic minority.

In addition to the battle of Biden, there were several subplots to watch.

The debate was the first since a progressive feud broke out on national television between Sanders and Warren. The Massachusetts senator refused to shake her New England neighbor’s hand and accused him of calling her a liar after the January 14 meeting in Iowa. The pointed exchange threatened to create a permanent gap in the far left flank of the Democratic Party.

Warren has since also embraced her gender as a political force, focusing on the successes of female candidates in the Trump era and her own record of beating a male Republican to earn a seat in the Senate.

That said, she emphasized the last days at campaign stops: “We have to unite as a party. We can’t repeat 2016,” she said this week in New Hampshire.

Still, Warren was willing to attack. Apart from the skirmishes after the debate with Sanders, she used Buttigieg’s fundraising practices in earlier meetings.

While Warren and Sanders have renounced rich donors as presidential candidates, Buttigieg and the rest of the field have continued to organize private financing events with large donors, some with connections to Wall Street. In fact, Buttigieg took the unusual step of leaving New Hampshire this week to keep three fundraisers with rich donors in the New York region.

Associated Press writers Kathleen Ronayne and Will Weissert in Manchester, New Hampshire, and Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

