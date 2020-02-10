Samsung will release a new Galaxy Smartwatch in multiple colors

A new report from SamMobile states that Samsung will release a smart watch under the Galaxy brand that will be available in multiple colors.

The smartwatch is probably a successor to the latest Galaxy Watch and also comes in a stainless steel version. This formulation also suggests that the watch comes in a non-stainless steel version.

But how it would differ (which means what material Samsung uses instead of stainless steel) is still unclear. Apart from the possibility that there are two models of the watch based on the material used for the watch case, it will also come in three different colors.

The new smartwatch colors are the same as the Galaxy Watch Active 2

Color options can make or break a smartwatch. Just like regular watches, they are still an accessory and people like options with accessories.

The new upcoming Galaxy smartwatch has three colors available. And SamMobile notes that they will be the same as those for the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

That means that consumers have the option to get the new watch in silver, gold or black. These are also the same color options that Samsung offered for the Galaxy Watch. So it seems that Samsung is sticking to what has worked for it in the past.

The stainless steel version may not be available in black

Although the watch will come in three colors, the stainless steel version will apparently only come in two.

According to the rumor, Samsung only intends to release the stainless steel model of the watch in gold and silver. If this is true, it means that the black model will be made of a different material.

It is not certain why Samsung would choose to do this because it would make more sense to offer both versions (stainless steel and non-stainless steel) in all three colors. Because this would appeal to the widest audience of consumers.

This can also only be a first start choice. If that is the case, a black version of the stainless steel watch may come along the pipeline at a later date.

Apart from three color options and a stainless steel version of the watch, not much is known about the device. A rumor from the past states that the watch comes with 8 GB of internal storage. That means a lot of space for the minimum number of things that you would save on a smartwatch.