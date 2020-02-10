Samsung showed off Galaxy Z Flip in an Oscars ad prior to launch

Samsung has succeeded in surprising almost everyone, because the company has just shown the Galaxy Z Flip in an Oscars advertisement (thanks to Nilay Patel). Samsung never reveals a phone in this way before it is officially announced, at least not when it comes to its most important offer.

The Galaxy Z Flip is definitely a high-profile phone for the company. This will be the second foldable smartphone from Samsung and the first foldable device with a clamshell.

The Galaxy Z Flip Oscars ad from Samsung is not exactly subtle

This Galaxy Z Flip Oscars ad is actually revealing, which is even stranger. It would not be so strange if the company were to roll out a kind of teaser, but this is a fully-fledged advertisement.

This advertisement has a duration of approximately half a minute and you can clearly see the device and the user interface. Two color variants of the phone are shown here, while you can also see the outer ‘Focus Display’ in action.

In this advertisement you see both black and purple color variants, while the advertisement shows the phone both folded and unfolded. You will also notice that it has thin edges and a camera opening.

In this specific case, that external ‘Focus Display’ is activated for an incoming call. It shows the person calling, while also offering you an option to accept or reject that call. That suggests that the ‘Focus Display’ is touch sensitive, you can communicate with it.

However, that screen is extremely small, so don’t expect miracles. The hinge of the phone is also clearly visible, just like the horizontally aligned cameras on the back.

This advertisement virtually confirms the leaks we’ve seen. This phone has leaked like crazy in the last few weeks because we have seen it in both renders and real-life images … even a hands-on video surfaced.

The device will be officially on 11 February

At the end of this advertisement, Samsung will share the launch date of the device. As we already assumed, the Galaxy Z Flip will be officially next to the Galaxy S20 on 11 February. The company will even organize that in San Francisco.

The Galaxy Z Flip is made of metal and glass, in case you were wondering. It contains a sideways-oriented fingerprint scanner and is powered by the Snapdragon 855+.

The device has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. You can expect UFS 3.0 flash storage to be included in this phone. Android 10 is pre-installed on the device, along with the customized Samsung user interface.

The Galaxy Z Flip offers powerful internals, but the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be the company’s flagship later this year. The device is said to arrive in H1, but we will see if that will happen.

Samsung has shown the entire Z Flip during the Oscars advertisement. Small print says that screen fold is normal, heh pic.twitter.com/uBesJ0FonT

– nilay patel (@reckless) 10 February 2020