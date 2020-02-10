Samsung has apparently revised the sales target of the Galaxy Z Flip

Waiting is coming to an end for the next Samsung phones, because the company’s Unpacked event is almost here. In addition to its flagship, the South Korean giant is also likely to announce its next foldable phone tomorrow. In anticipation of the launch, a new report has been published on the expected Galaxy Z Flip sales.

Samsung sees 2.5 million Galaxy Z Flip sales, reports Korea Herald. The point of sale claims that industry insiders have revealed that Samsung initially has a new batch of 500,000 units ready. And presumably, if demand is robust, more production will be illuminated green.

Now, although 2.5 million units may not sound much in the big picture, it is pretty good when it comes to folding phones. Given that Samsung has not yet reached the first million with its first foldable phone, the figure is promising.

According to Strategy Analytics, Samsung sold the most bendable phones in 2019, followed by Huawei. Other brands such as Motorola and TCL have also recently hit the market, although the latter has only demonstrated a prototype.

Alleged Galaxy Z Flip sales forecasts imply that Samsung has not established much hope on the phone

In October 2019, it was reported that Samsung would like to sell around 6 million foldable smartphones this year. According to that estimate, we expected the Galaxy Z Flip to do half the hard work.

But given the latest rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip sale, it seems that the plans have changed. There can be two reasons for this.

Samsung has probably overestimated the demand for foldable handsets. According to some market research firms, the sale of bendable phones this year will be between 3 million and 5 million units.

Or it is possible that Samsung expects more from its third folding phone than the Galaxy Z Flip.

Recently, during the Oscars, Samsung teased her forthcoming bendable device. This becomes a vertically foldable telephone with a small outer screen. With a rumor price tag of nearly $ 1,260, the handset will be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung is apparently going to target young female consumers with this device. Although the relatively lower price can certainly help, one thing can be a deterrent.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the clamshell-type phone probably has no top-shelf specifications. Allegedly the Snapdragon 855 Plus has under the hood and a double reversing camera system. This can be a damper for some consumers.

The Galaxy Fold successor is coming later this year

Later, in August, the technology giant is tipped to launch the real Galaxy Fold successor. It probably has the Snapdragon 865 and a 5G chip in it. It will probably also get the company’s 108-megapixel camera.

Moreover, he may also have the S Pen. Theoretically, this sounds like a murderous phone, and since it should contain ultra-thin glass, there probably won’t be any display issues.

If these leaks have any weight, it is not hard to see why Samsung does not expect Galaxy Z shipments to surpass those of the Galaxy Fold successor.

Despite its dated chipset and middle class specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip in itself seems an attractive device. The flip phone evokes nostalgia and is likely to help Samsung maintain its lead over Huawei in Q1 of 2020.